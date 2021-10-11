South Punjab takes consolation victory over KP – Journal





LAHORE: In what has been a disastrous T20 National Cup campaign for them, southern Punjab signed in style on Sunday.

Last year’s finalists humiliated incumbents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs at Lahores Gadhafi stadium.

As the composition of the semi-finals was almost decided, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed a fourth loss on Sunday. At the time of filing this report, Balochistan were in dire straits in Sunday night’s game against center Punjab and were almost doomed to join southern Punjab to be eliminated from the competition.

In what was ultimately only their third triumph in 10 games during the current edition, the southern Punjab owed a huge debt to Tayyab Tahir. The first punches of 48 balls of 78 were the cornerstone of his final tally of 193-5.

Tayyab’s career-best effort in his sixth T20 appearance was his third score in over 50 and his second in this tournament. The 28-year-old right-hander hit eight fours and three sixes before a shot against former test coach Imran Khan was caught well in the depths by Nabi Gul with the total of 147 in the 16th.

Azam Khan, who had been in the headlines in recent weeks, missed a golden opportunity to redeem himself after being dropped from the T20 World Cup in Pakistan with another brief stint in the fold. But the portly doorman / batsman still managed to beat three sixes and a four on a 13-by-25 cameo.

Iftikhar Ahmed tinkered with the batting order by promoting a novice trio above him. But apart from Kamran Ghulam (46 of 33, four four and two six) and Nabi Gul (54 of 31, five four and three six), the ploy didn’t work as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended up reaching 182-6.

Dashboard

SOUTH PUNJAB:

Tayyab Tahir c Nabi b Imran78

Sharoon Siraj c Aamir b Niaz18

Salman Ali Agha c Haris b Niaz16

Azam Khan c Maaz b Arshad25

Aamir Yamin c Iftikhar b Imran24

Moinuddin not released8

Yousuf Babar not released14

SUPPLEMENTS (LB-2, W-8) 10

TOTAL (for five weeks, 20 overs) 193

FALL OF WEEKS: 1-39, 2-95, 3-130, 4-147, 5-175.

DIDN’T BEAT: Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Majid, Umar Khan.

BOWL: Imran Khan 4-0-35-2; Arshad Iqbal 4-0-36-1 (1v); Asif Afridi 4-0-36-0; Niaz Khan 4-0-42-2 (2nd); Maaz Khan 3-0-32-0 (1v); Kamran Ghulam 1-0-10-0.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Mohammad Haris lbw b Ali6

Aamir Azmat c Salman b Ilyas6

Kamran Ghulam b Aamir46

Sahibzada Farhan c Ilyas b Salman3

Nabi Gul c Azam b Ilyas54

Iftikhar Ahmed not released33

Asif Afridi exhausted2

Niaz Khan is not out11

SUPPLEMENTS (LB-1, W-17, NB-3) 21

TOTAL (for six weeks, 20 overs) 182

FALL OF WEEKS: 1-13, 2-26, 3-32, 4-111, 5-130, 6-153.

DIDN’T BEAT: Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Maaz Khan.

BOWLING: Aamir Yamin 4-0-40-1 (1nb); Ali Majid 4-0-22-1 (2nd); Zia-ul-Haq 4-0-38-0 (1s); Mohammad Ilyas 4-0-37-2 (2nb, 2w); Salman Ali Agha 2-0-20-1; Umar Khan 2-0-24-0 (1v).

RESULT: Southern Punjab won by 11 points.

REFEREES: Asif Yaqoob and Zameer Haider.

TV ARBITRATION: Shozab Raza.

MATCH REFEREE: Ali Naqvi.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Tayyab Tahir (South Punjab).

MONDAY BINDINGS: Sindh vs. Balochistan (3:00 p.m. PST); Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs. Northern (7:30 p.m. PST).

Posted in Dawn, le 11 October 2021

