KP government to sign contracts with private hospitals for free liver transplant – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: The health department is about to sign contracts with two private hospitals for a free liver transplant for residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the project to include the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and the research center for free medicines against all types of cancer under the Sehat Sahulat program.

We would sign agreements with two private hospitals, one in Islamabad and one in Lahore, for free liver transplants for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rates would be finalized soon after, after which patients with damaged liver could undergo cashless transplants at both health facilities, health department officials told Dawn.

According to them, so far 6,030,000 patients have been treated under the free treatment program costing Rs 16 billion since the initiative began in 2015, initially covering 3% of the population in four designated districts of Province.

The program was expanded to 51% and then 69% of the population of the province and in November of last year. The government has now started providing free medical coverage to the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Plan to include SKMCH in the diagram

Now, each of the province’s 7.469 million families has the right to receive free treatment for up to Rs 1 million in any of the 523 hospitals, including public and private across the country and 163 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have officials said. They added that the program covered all major diseases.

Officials said they were in the process of including SKMCH in the list of SSP constituted hospitals because so many people wanted to seek cancer treatment there. SKMCH has a very strict policy regarding the selection of patients for treatment, but we have asked them to change the policy so that we can make an agreement with the facility. The government is eager to have SKMCH on the panel and allow people to receive quality treatment there, they added.

During the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf’s first term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the health ministry expressed a desire to take SKMCH on the hospital panel, but the plan could not see the light of day as it allegedly caused a political controversy. Since the hospital was established by Imran Khan, whose PTI was in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the authorities concerned have therefore not finalized the deal for fear of criticism from opposition parties, officials said.

They said they were receiving requests from patients to provide them with free services at SKMCH. Therefore, we held a preliminary meeting with the officials concerned. The SKMCH would discuss our policy change requests at its internal meetings as we pay for every patient regardless of age and hope the hospital accommodates our patients, officials said.

They said that under the SSP, no patient could be excluded from free treatment because the program was started on humanitarian grounds to provide services to all.

Currently, SSP has eight hospitals for cancer treatment, including five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore but given SKMCH’s reputation, patients want to be referred there for free services.

People are requesting cashless services from SKMCH but they are not entitled to treatment because we have not signed a contract with the hospital, officials said.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 October 2021

