GDR Earned Rs 2 Billion In Current Fiscal Year: President – Journal





RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza said on Sunday that the civic body earned Rs 2 billion in the current fiscal year due to the ease of making trade policy that increased business activity in the construction industry.

He said the GDR had given incentives to the construction industry as part of the ease of doing business policy. This has increased business activity in the construction industry by 71 billion rupees in the past three years, he added.

He said the RDA is currently functioning as a business-friendly regulator. He said business activities of 51 billion rupees were created in 2020-21, 6.5 billion rupees in 2018-19 and 12.5 billion rupees in 2019-2020.

The construction industry is billed for the construction plan fee per square foot, he added.

Construction industry received incentives under the Ease of Doing Business policy

Speaking to Dawn, the President of the GDR said that, in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, the Leh Nullah Expressway project proposal was under consideration.

Mr Murtaza said the RDA is running four megaprojects – Ammar Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Defense Chowk and Leh Nullah Expressway.

The Ammar Chowk project will be completed by December 31, he said.

Construction of the Kutchery Chowk flyover will begin in January 2022, after which development work on the Defense Chowk refurbishment project in front of Shifa Eye Hospital and Defense Housing Authority Phase-I will also begin.

He indicated that the decision to start these projects one after the other had been taken taking into account the continuity of traffic on these roads.

He said the GDR was also working on a project to construct three-story buildings on one kanal each with a total of 476 kanals.

The GDR will soon launch its own housing program. A municipal consultant will complete the study and submit a report by September 30 to develop model cities in the existing slums in 26 union councils in the city.

The number of sanctioned RDA employees is 350 but at present we only have 171 employees running the business as hiring on vacant positions is not allowed, he added.

We have scanned all the land and construction plan records since 1989 and saved them to a server. If a citizen comes with his old case, GDR officials will not postpone his work, he said.

The IT section has been activated. All business in the GDR will go paperless within a month. A one-stop-shop has been launched for citizens who apply for cards. The house plan is approved in one month, the business plan in 45 days, and the housing corporation’s plan in 65 days, he added.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 October 2021

