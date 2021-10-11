Greece braces for tensions with Turkey





The prospect of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan testing the newly ratified Greco-French agreement, exacerbating tensions in the Aegean Sea or in the Eastern Mediterranean, worries Athens. The announcement of the research vessel Oruc Reis carrying out exploration work in northern Cyprus is also indicative of Turkish intentions. The Turkish president found himself in a difficult position after the latest developments, as Athens strengthens militarily with the acquisition of three state-of-the-art frigates, as well as six additional Rafale fighters, bringing the total to 24. Then, there is the prospect of providing an equal number of corvettes as well as the option of a fourth frigate, which changes the balance of power in the region. The clause in the mutual assistance agreements with Paris was widely covered by the Turkish media. In addition to the strategic nature of the agreement with France, Greece is strengthening its ties with Washington with the upcoming five-year extension of the Agreement on Mutual Defense and Cooperation (MDCA). On the other hand, Erdogan is still making his way with the Biden administration after a good relationship with Donald Trump. Angela Merkel, who has been able to be soothing and supportive of Erdogan, is about to leave and the attitude of her successor is a guess. Relations with French President Emanuel Macron are bad and Erdogan faces serious problems in Turkey. In this sense, we are worried about the possibility that Erdogan is trying to raise tensions, not in the sense of calling into question Greek sovereignty, but by returning to his position of 2020, to show that the he Franco-Greek agreement is ineffective. The most dangerous scenario is when Turkey deploys a floating drilling rig in areas where Oruc Reis was conducting research. Second, it can send fishing boats to Greek territorial waters: recently the Greek Embassy in Ankara protested against illegal fishing by Turkish fishing boats, accompanied by Turkish Coast Guard vessels. In addition, Turkey has chosen to resuscitate the question of the demilitarization of the Greek islands of the Eastern Aegean Sea, going so far as to assert, in a letter from its permanent representative to the UN, that demilitarization is a condition of the Greek sovereignty over them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1169489/greece-braces-for-tension-with-turkey/

