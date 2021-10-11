Xi to address COP15 leaders’ summit via video





Journalists read brochures at the media center for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP 15, in Kunming, Yunnan province on Saturday. The meeting of the first phase of COP 15 begins on Monday and ends on Friday. LI JIAXIAN / CHINA NEWS SERVICE

President Xi Jinping will participate by video link on Tuesday at the leaders’ summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and deliver a keynote address, the ministry spokesperson said on Monday. of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying. Read more: The president’s vision on ecology charts the course for sustainable development Improving the environment in China under the ecological civilization promoted by President Xi Jinping is proof that philosophy can be an effective path for the sustainable development of the world, experts said. The philosophy emphasizes the harmonious coexistence of man and nature and is a viable alternative to capitalism, they said. These remarks preceded the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP 15, which will be held in Kunming, Yunnan province, Monday through Friday and will continue in the first half of the year. next year. under the theme “Ecological civilization Building a common future for all life on Earth”. Qian Yong, director of the Xi Jinping Research Center for Ecological Civilization Thought, said it was the first United Nations global conference to have the theme of ecological civilization. This alone demonstrated the international importance of Thought. Opened in July at the office of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment in Beijing, the center is responsible for researching not only theories relating to philosophy, but also its practice. Since the dawn of industrial civilization, humanity has created enormous material wealth. However, this has come at the cost of exploiting natural resources, leading to increased conflicts between man and nature, Qian said. “In light of the serious challenges presented by industrialization such as environmental pollution and degradation of ecosystems, the Chinese government has advocated and worked to advance ecological civilization,” he said. The development of China’s ecological civilization has accelerated since Xi became secretary general of the CPC Central Committee in 2012. “The construction of ecological civilization and the institutional system of environmental protection have progressed in the country. accelerated since then, ”Qian said. . Qian pointed out a number of key statistics to show China’s achievements in environmental management. By the end of 2020, China’s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP had been reduced by 48.4 percent from 2005 levels, exceeding the target of 40 to 45 percent. China has seen its forest areas expand for 30 consecutive years, contributing to a quarter of the growth in forest area worldwide. On average, the country’s desert land is shrinking by 2,424 square kilometers each year.

