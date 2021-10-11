Teesside Mayor Ben Houchen – I would tell Boris Johnson I don’t want to be an MP





Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has spoken of his future career plans – and said he would likely turn down the opportunity to be an MP.

Speaking exclusively to The Northern Echo’s BusinessIQ magazine, he told me that if the Prime Minister called him with a seat offer, he would say no and explain that “at the moment the question is where am- I best to effect the change – and here it is. ”

In a broad interview amid so many changes in the region, the mayor spoke of his future in “the best job I will ever do”, of his determination when he elected to change the way local politics are done. with its strategy of “build the plan, get government buy-in, get the money” and how many days and huge projects mean it is impossible to shut down. Watching his successes, he praises his Combined Authority team who are in the engine room as he steers the ship. Read more: Get the full exclusive version of this interview here “It’s still my cup on the cover of a newspaper but there are a lot of unsung heroes in this organization and the success of the region does not develop on the shoulders of one person,” told me. he said. It’s also a bunch of real Teessiders, which is one of the key things I wanted when we created the Combined Authority. They are passionate people who I can honestly say work as hard as I do and this is what you need to get things done. “It’s really nice to see that whether I’m here in three or seven years or whenever I lose an election, the organization is secure well beyond my tenure with the staff we have here.” But what happens to him next is important. He has given both answers at different stages – that he will run for a third term in 2024 and that he will consider vacancies higher up on the political spectrum. The dilemma is where the most popular conservative in the country will have the most effect on this region – staying at street level for another four years to see things through or as an MP working with a new mayor of Tees Valley? His answer is straightforward. “This is probably the best job I will ever do and you feel privileged to have the opportunity to affect the region I grew up in and live in. “I don’t particularly want to leave Teesside. If I walk down a street in Middlesbrough in 15 years, I want to know that I have made a positive impact in the area. “You also want to be able to walk down the street and people don’t come up to you and say, well the airport was a waste of money and it was a white elephant and that didn’t happen Ben – you said it was going to happen. “I think any politician would be lying if he told you that he did not go into politics to potentially, in a utopian world, become prime minister, but very few people in this world become prime minister, so I’m in a much better place than any backbench MP. “So why would I trade that to become a backbench MP with a 0.001% chance that you will become prime minister in ten years?” You think pretty well, I already have a major impact. It may not really be a choice. If Boris picks up and calls, he will answer. “If Rishi decides he’s had enough he’s gone through Covid, put on leave, rebalanced the books in the spending review and he thinks I’m going back to Yorkshire and spending more time in California with my wife and family. I’m going to quit my position as MP for Richmond and then the party said, “Ben, do you want to become MP for Richmond? ” “I wouldn’t take this position if someone told me I could be the Member of Parliament for Richmond for the rest of my life, but that was it. Because being an MP is only a means to an end, isn’t it? “It’s about making the change, so right now the question is where do I best affect the change – and it’s here. ” ______ Read the full exclusive interview here where Ben Houchen talks about: The “huge amount of work” that still needs to be done

His anger at the political stagnation he observed: “No one had bothered to work to be able to get the money.

What he devotes 95% of his time to

Why “The leveling up is probably going to take a few decades to do right” Subscribe to our website here for full access to this story, all of our premium content and special offers For stories like this and an overview and analysis of key business issues, delivered to your cart every day, click here.

