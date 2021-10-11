“Sharia law” must also be implemented in PAK, said Imran – Islam is a religion of peace, but …





Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was a member of the Taliban in Afghanistan before and after the Taliban occupation, wants to apply Islamic Sharia law in his country like the Taliban. He also took the initiative. Imran Khan announced on Sunday the formation of the “Rahmatul Lil Alamin Authority”. Imran Khan also declared the goal. He said that the Authority’s main objective is to bring Pakistan’s education system into compliance with Sharia law. The decision made Imran clear of his intentions as to which direction he wants to take the country.

The decision of Imran Khan’s government also reportedly laid the groundwork for Taliban law in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the department will study how one can learn from the life of the Prophet. Addressing the Ashara-e-Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alamin conference in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the new authority will be formed by combining academics who will be responsible for researching how to disseminate the Prophet’s teachings among children and adults and make it relevant to their lives.

Imran added: “I will become a mentor myself, but we have started looking for someone who has written the books of Tafsir, who has a grip on Islam and who is a scholar.” Imran said: “It will have an international advisory board where we will bring together the best academics from the Muslim world – we have seen many names and we are contacting them as well. Therefore, the Authority will also have the task of explaining Islam to the world. He added, “When they tell the world about the life of the Prophet, people will understand that Islam is the religion of mankind.

