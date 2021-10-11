Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh on her 105th birthday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to “great visionary” Nanaji Deshmukh on Monday on his 105th birthday and said Deshmukh had dedicated his life to rural development. Sharing a speech he gave in 2017 at the celebration of the centenary of the birth of Nanaji Deshmukh at IARI in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said: “Pranams to the great visionary Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He devoted himself to the development of our villages and empowering industrious farmers. In 2017, Prime Minister Modi presented the comprehensive plans of the Rural India Development Center and mentioned a number of indicators to achieve the goal of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022. Born October 11 1916 in the small town of Hingoli in Maharashtra, Deshmukh represented the Balrampur constituency of Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha from 1977 to 1979. From 1999 to 2005 he was also a designated member of the Rajya Sabha. One of the founding members of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Deshmukh created a chain of RSS-inspired schools across India. He was associated with RSS until his death at the age of 94 in 2010. The veteran also played a key role in the Jai Prakash (JP) anti-emergency movement in 1974 and was instrumental in forming the Janata Party government in 1977. The social activist was honored with the Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and was posthumously honored with India’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to “Loknayak” Jayaprakash Narayan today on his 119th birthday and said he had a remarkable personality who “had left an indelible mark in the history of the country. ‘India”. Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark in the history of India. He was dedicated to public welfare initiatives and has been in the forefront – Guarding the protection of India’s democratic ethics. We are deeply inspired by its ideals, “the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

