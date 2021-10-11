Twitter ‘Civil War’ Trends After Iowa Trump Rally Participant’s Remarks Go Viral





The “Civil War” was a hot topic on Twitter Sunday after remarks by a participant in former President Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa were widely reported online and through the media.

Trump held a rally at the Iowa Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday. At the event, Trump supporter Lori Levi told MSNBC that she believed the United States was heading towards a “civil war.” Levi criticized Democrats and Republicans, saying most GOP members are “as weak as they could be in Congress.”

“They are part of the establishment. They don’t care about the American people because they are in their elite little tower,” she said. “So we’re just fed up with it, you know, and we’re not going to take it anymore. I see a civil war coming. I see it. I see a civil war coming.”

The topic “Civil War” was trending on Twitter Sunday after a supporter of former President Donald Trump told a reporter she believed one of them was “coming.” In this photo, Trump supporters attend the former president’s rally at the Iowa Fairgrounds on October 9 in Des Moines. Scott Olson / Getty Images

As of Sunday afternoon, the term “civil war” had been tweeted nearly 67,000 times as it trended on the major social media platform. Many were critical of Trump supporters and the right-wing “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement. Some have also tried to propose solutions to the current divide in American society.

“The polarization is worse than ever and not improving. There is a civil war ahead if we do not stop dehumanizing those with whom we disagree politically,” tweeted Andrew Yang, Democratic presidential candidate. and New York City Hall. The political activist promoted his new Forward Party PAC, which aims to promote democratic reforms.

“Political stress is at an all time high, we are already seeing political violence, 42% of people now view political opponents as ‘deadly enemies’ or ‘evil’. We can all feel it. Where it is. will he stop? but we should take this very seriously, “Yang added in a follow-up Twitter post.

Dean Obeidallah, host of The Dean Obeidallah Show, suggested that the majority Democratic states would be happy for the majority Republican states to separate from the country, unlike what happened in the 1860s during the Civil War.

“Civil War Coming” is all the rage. It’s not for various reasons, but one of the main ones is that the Civil War of 1861 happened when the Red States declared that we were leaving and the Blue States waged a war to preserve the Union. Today, if the Red States wanted to leave the Blue States, they would say “Departure time is 1:00 p.m.”

Nick Knudsen, the executive director of DemCastUSA, warned that America should not dismiss the threat of violence.

To anyone who laughs at the folks at MAGA talking about civil war: just remember that they are heavily armed, brainwashed and constantly encouraged by the GOP to engage in vigilance / d ‘insurrection.

Not a good combination. We should fear for people that they will target with violence.

“It’s not a good combo. We should fear for people that they will target with violence.”

Edward Snowden, the infamous former computer intelligence consultant and whistleblower, expressed his confusion over the trending topic.

Why is “civil war” trending? Are they bombing Fort Sumter? Is there a massacre on Pratt Street? Are the infantry advancing on Gettysburg?

U.S. Unitarian pastor John Pavlovitz has said he does not foresee a violent conflict to come.

There is NO coming civil war. The vast masses of decent and compassionate people here are being challenged by a hateful, conspiratorial extremist minority who want the evangelical white theocracy. Americans can’t just allow them to have it. #AmericaVsMagahttps: //t.co/nslfHP3l1h

Actress and activist Patricia Arquette has also ruled out the possibility of a war inside the country. “There will be no civil war. Even in the states Biden lost across the country, he got millions of votes,” she tweeted.

There will be no civil war. Even in the states Biden lost across the country, he got millions of votes.

Columnist and commentator Wajahat Ali has said he does not expect a civil war but believes there will be more political violence.

“There may not be a civil war, but unfortunately there will be incidents of violence across America and people still don’t take the threat of a radicalized and armed GOP cult seriously. that there are vaccines for children and warrants in schools. These people are imbalanced, “Ali tweeted.

There may not be a civil war, but sadly there will be incidents of violence across America and people still don’t take the threat of a radicalized and armed GOP cult seriously. Wait until there are vaccines for children and warrants in schools. These people are out of balance.

Some historians have expressed concerns over the past two years that the current political reality in the United States is similar to the polarization and tension before the Civil War of the 1860s. This conflict arose when the Southern States separated from the Union and formed the Confederation with the aim of preserving the institution of slavery. The Union Army finally won in 1865 and the nation has managed to stay united ever since.

Trump supporters fiercely attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an apparent attempt to prevent official certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The rioting crowd was animated by Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election had been “rigged” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor.

The former president continues to promote this false claim, despite the lack of evidence to back it up. Many GOP voters believe in the so-called “Big Lie”. Recent polls have shown that two-thirds of Republicans believe Biden won through a rigged or stolen election.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

