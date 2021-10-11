Courtroom view: court verdict secures academics’ right to property – Journal





In a high-profile legal battle between Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government, a Peshawar High Court bench recently issued an important judgment declaring that the government had no power in under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, 2012 to make a decision on the properties of a university.

The legal battle began when Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad was sent on forced leave by the Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of Gomal University, by an order of April 22, 2021, for a period of 90 days.

The government was upset with the VC for writing a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, pointing out some flaws in a decision taken by the provincial cabinet at its April 16 meeting in which it ordered the upgrading of the faculty of agriculture of Gomal University as a fully-fledged Agriculture University.

The VC challenged the governor’s order to send her on forced leave as well as the provincial government’s decision to revalue the faculty and transfer land from the university measuring 1,000 kanals to the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.

A high court bench consisting of Judge Roohul Amin Khan and Judge Syed M Attica Shah ruled on the petition on September 22, while giving its findings on two important points: whether the governor could send a VC on forced leave and whether the provincial government could order the transfer of land from a university to any other educational institution.

In its detailed 22-page judgment, the judiciary ruled that it was up to the governor to send a VC on forced leave on the advice of the provincial government. The bench also ruled that the government did not have the power to issue ordinances on the movable and immovable property of a university and that only the university union was empowered to do so.

The court quashed all claims and proceedings regarding the transfer and distribution of assets from Gomal University to the newly established University of Agriculture, declaring it without legitimate authority or jurisdiction.

However, the court observed that the government or the higher education department can approach the Gomal Universities Union for the loan or transfer of any property to the new agricultural university, DI Khan.

Initially, when the KP Universities Act, 2012 was enacted in 2012, its section 12 provided that a VC was to be appointed for a renewable term of four years under terms and conditions prescribed by law. A VC could have been deleted by referring to an academic senate indicating cases of ineffectiveness, moral turpitude or physical or mental incapacity or serious misconduct.

Subsequently, changes were made to the law in 2015 providing that a VC should be appointed for a single term of three years on market-based salary and that the term could be extended once for another term on the basis for a performance review.

A change was also made to the provision on the removal of a CV providing that the Chancellor could dismiss the CV on the recommendation of the Senate; and could also revoke it at its sole discretion in the event of a well-founded allegation of serious misconduct, inefficiency, corruption, violation of budgetary provisions or moral turpitude.

Later the powers of the Governor / Chancellor to remove a VC were increased by further amending the law in 2016 and it was expected that the VC should perform his duties during the Chancellor’s pleasure provided that before removing a VC from his post, the Chancellor may grant him the opportunity to be heard in person.

In addition, the Chancellor was also empowered to send a VC on forced 90-day leave extendable once if the circumstances so required for reasons to be recorded.

The applicants’ lawyer argued in court that his client was serving the university to the best of his ability, while his only good faith objection to the provincial cabinet’s decision and bringing the matter to the attention of the chief executive of the country has been the motive to prosecute him.

The bench discussed in detail the powers of the chancellor as provided for in the law and ruled that the governor / chancellor was vested with the power to send the applicant on forced leave to conduct a fair, impartial and transparent investigation.

The contested order is neither illegal nor without legal authority nor without reason, therefore, does not require any interference from this court, the magistracy ruled.

Gomal DI Khan University was established in 1974 and land of approximately 11,000 canals was donated to it by a notable, Allah Nawaz Khan.

The court noted that under section 3 (5) of the Act, the university should have jurisdiction to acquire and hold property and to lease, sell or otherwise transfer any property.

The judiciary recalled that the university union, by virtue of article 23 of the law, is the executive body of the university and exercises, subject to the provisions of the law and the statutes, the general supervision of business and management of the University.

According to section 23 (b) of the 2012 law, the union has the power to transfer and accept the transfer of movable and immovable property on behalf of the university, the judiciary observed.

It was further ruled that under the statutory plans, the cabinet, chief minister or any government committee had no connection with the property of Gomal University.

Government interference in the affairs of universities will not only violate the mandate of autonomy guaranteed by the law promulgated by the government, but will also undermine the quality of education provided at the educational institution, the institution said. court, adding that in the In the present case, the committee established for the distribution of assets between the University of Gomal and the newly established DI Khan Agricultural University unilaterally ordered the transfer of the property belonging to the University of Gomal, under its control and in its possession.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1651326 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos