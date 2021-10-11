China’s military expansion threatens Australia, Pentagon official warns





The Government of the United States has “real reason to be concerned” about the growing size and scope of its military capabilities in the region, said Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. But Ms Hicks stressed that the United States and its allies in the Pacific are aiming to reduce tensions and are not embarking on an arms race. The growing military threat from Beijing presents major challenges for Australia as well as the US territories of Guam and Hawaii. China is rapidly modernizing and expanding its military forces. (PA) She said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric “clearly indicates his intentions” to be a world military power. “The Chinese are advancing their capabilities at a remarkable rate. These capabilities include, of course, submarine capabilities,” Ms. Hicks said. “But even beyond what they’re doing under the sea, it’s a very clear model of expanding geographic capacity, the extent of their ability to turn away other interested parties, that whether around Japan, whether around, in the case of the United States, Guam or Hawaii. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent rhetoric shows his determination to make the country a serious military power, a senior Pentagon official has warned. (PA) “And if you’re Australia that includes, of course, expanding now, getting closer to Australia, the ability to threaten their interests.” But Ms Hicks stressed that the United States and its allies in the Pacific are aiming to reduce tensions and are not embarking on an arms race. “Our goal is not to have conflict, armed conflict, with China. It is to reduce tensions and demonstrate a credible deterrent so that they are not tempted by this rhetoric. and that ability to go too far, ”she said. Ms Hicks’ comments came after Australia joined the US and UK in the new AUKUS defense pact. Under the deal, Australia will purchase nuclear-powered submarines in response to the changing security environment in the Indo-Pacific. As part of the AUKUS defense pact, Australia will acquire nuclear powered submarines. (US Navy) Earlier this year, a Sydney think tank warned that Australia’s geographic isolation – which has been a major strategic advantage for decades – would not be a future deterrent for the Asian superpower in the event of an Indo power play. -peaceful. Countries with the highest military spending in the world The Lowy Institute report said China’s missile arsenal and strength of long-range bombers are the most worrying elements in the country’s recent build-up of weapons.

