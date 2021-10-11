Why Prime Minister Modi chose indicted politicians to help Amit Shah in the Interior Ministry

Text size:

The police in the Indian capital are working on collection management. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has reportedly created a separate division to ensure the fair spread of his public safety efforts, the India time reported Last week.

Asthanas’ predecessor SN Srivastava was right when he spoke about the need for an overhaul of the Delhi police image in a item in the Indian express Last June.

Delhi police have certainly done an outstanding job during the pandemic. They were on the roads 24/7, helping those in need as we all hid in our safe homes. Around 13,500 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 and 77 have died from it (until June 9, 2021, when Srivastava wrote the article). Have their political bosses done anything for their families beyond their hype? Let’s not even talk about it.

The JNU case

What Srivastava did not say, as some senior officers pointed out to me later, was how his junior colleagues would beg him to allow them to act in the event of the well-organized attack on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in the nation’s capital. Special Commissioner Sanjay Baniwal, who has been entrusted with the task of managing collection, must find it very difficult. How will he present the public safety record of a police force that could not arrest a single person, even 21 months after dozens of masked and armed people entered the JNU campus and brutally attacked? students for hours? How is he going to make the police look good when judges restrict them for poor quality riot investigations?

Delhi Police has enough knowledgeable officers to answer these questions within days if only their political leaders allow. They will then not need any collection management division. How can the Delhi police change their image when those of their bosses sitting in the northern block are severely beaten? Think of an honest and upright Delhi police officer commanded by a murder accused who helps Union Home Secretary Amit Shah run the ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose three interior ministers of state, Shahs MPs Nityanand Rai, Nisith Pramanik and Ajay Mishra Teni. Take a look at the affidavits that were submitted to the Election Commission when they filed their nomination papers in the last election they contested.

Ministers responsible for criminal affairs

Ajay Mishra Teni of Lakhimpur Kheri’s infamy was struggling to write about him when Prime Minister Modi chose him as his government minister last July, and that too with the interior portfolio, mind you. High court keeps judgment reserved on appeal against Mishra’s acquittal in murder case. Even if one were to assume that the Prime Minister had anticipated his acquittal by the High Court and was unaware of his omissions and commissions. Dabang‘Deputy of Lakhimpur Kheri, what made Mishra so suitable for the house wallet in Modis eyes?

Nisith Pramanik, 36, the youngest member of Modi’s cabinet, has 13 pending criminal cases against him, according to his affidavit in 2021, when he successfully contested the legislative elections in Dinhata in West Bengal. Giving details of the cases against him, the Coochbehar MP informed that he was facing allegations of murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, preparation for dacoity and possession of illegal weapons, between others.

There are other charges such as cheating, criminal intimidation, riot, indecent exposure of a woman, unlawful assembly, obstruction of the exercise of his functions by an official, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a official, willfully injure, prevent a servant from discharging his official duty, theft and dishonest reception of stolen goods knowing that they are stolen.

Again, what is it that so eminently qualified Nisith Pramanik for the house portfolio? Better yet, as Minister of State for Youth and Sports, Pramanik should also inspire young people.

The third, Minister of State for the Interior, Nityanand Rai, faces charges of extortion, incitement to hostility between different groups on religious grounds and participation in illegal gatherings armed with weapons fatal, among others.

Modi-Shah’s baits may point out that there are four criminals case against Shah also: two each in Bengal and Bihar. They concern, among other things, allegations of criminal intimidation, intentional insults with intent to break the peace and the promotion of enmity between groups on religious grounds.

But, to be fair to Shah, these accusations appear to be more political than criminal. When someone files an FIR against Shah for hoisting a flag while wearing a chappal, and another does it for Shah call Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Yadav a chara chor‘, the political intent behind these accusations does not need much elaboration.

Modi-Shah logic

The moot point is why Prime Minister Modi would give Amit Shah three MPs who face criminal charges. There could be three plausible reasons. First, that Modi respect the legal principle of innocence until proven guilty. Second, that he is convinced that the charges against the BJP leaders, whether murder or attempted murder, are all fabricated. And third, he doesn’t care. Of the 78 ministers in the BJP-led government at the Center, around 42%, or 33 ministers, have criminal proceedings pending against them, a analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed. Of these 33, 24 have serious cases like murder, attempted murder and theft pending against them.

So obviously, in terms of his perception of his ministers’ alleged criminal history, the first, second, or all three of the above reasons could be true. There could still be a fourth: a strong and decisive PM never gives in to the opposition, whatever the merits or the disadvantages of his request. Thus, he will not let Ajay Mishra down from his government, despite clear evidence of his provocative speech triggering unrest among farmers and possession of a vehicle that mowed down farmers. He probably would have thought about it if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Rakesh Tikait hadn’t asked for it.

Asthana, the police commissioner, must therefore not lose his sleep because of the image of the Delhi police. It does not matter. If he still doesn’t get it, he should look for a date with one of his bosses Ajay Mishra Teni.

The author tweets @ dksingh73. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Srinjoy Dey)

