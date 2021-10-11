Donald Trump’s own Treasury secretary blocked report on Ivanka’s role at the World Bank | Ivanka trump





Only direct intervention by his own Treasury secretary prevented Donald Trump from appointing his daughter, Ivanka Trump, as head of the World Bank, according to a new report.

Citing two anonymous sources, the Intercept said the appointment was incredibly close to happening in January 2019, but for Steven Mnuchins’ decision to intervene.

Mnuchin, a Goldman Sachs banker and film producer, served four years for All Trumps, a rare feat among Trump cabinet picks and advisers.

The head of the World Bank is still chosen by the United States. In January 2019, Jim Yong Kim resigned. Rumors abounded that Ivanka Trump, an executive with the Trump Organization before her father entered politics, would be chosen.

Three months later, Trump told the Atlantic: I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank, she would have been great at that because she is very good with numbers.

If he had named his daughter, Trump said, they would say nepotism, when it would have nothing to do with nepotism. But she would have been amazing.

Ivanka Trump told reporters her father offered her the job but turned it down because she was happy with the job as a senior White House adviser.

She fulfilled this role during her father’s four-year tenure, attracting numerous accusations of nepotism and profiting from her position.

She helped select the new President of the World Bank, David Malpass, then undersecretary of the treasury for international affairs and a controversial choice.

Scott Morris, director of the US development policy program at the Center for Global Development in Washington, told Intercept that a growing number of countries are not happy that the United States is still choosing the head of the World Bank.

For them, hearing how close it was to being the daughter of the US president probably adds fuel to the fire that Americans are so cavalier about it, he said.

In April 2019, the Atlantic also reported that Trump would sometimes call Ivanka baby at meetings and say: If she ever wanted to run for president, I think the hangar would be very, very hard to beat.

Rick Gates, a former Trump aide, claimed Trump wanted his daughter to be his running mate in 2016.

After her father’s loss to Joe Biden, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, also a former White House senior adviser, moved their family to Florida. After months of speculation, Ivanka said she would not challenge an incumbent Republican, Marco Rubio, for his seat in the US Senate.

Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is a more active political presence, often conducting numerous polls of Republican voters on potential presidential candidates in 2024. Like others, he follows his father from afar.

Donald Trump continues to lie about his electoral defeat, which he says was the result of electoral fraud. He, Donald Jr, Ivanka and other members of the Trump family remain in legal danger, amid investigations into the political machinations and financial affairs of former presidents.

In the Atlantic interview in which he brought up the idea of ​​the World Bank, Trump also called his eldest daughter a natural diplomat who would have been great at the United Nations.

In her role as presidential adviser, Ivanka Trump has experienced particularly awkward moments on the diplomatic scene, ranging from her father’s inappropriate seat-taking at a G20 summit in Hamburg in 2017 to her filming in Osaka two years more. late trying to join a conversation between world leaders.

