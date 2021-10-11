Politics
Coordinating Minister Airlangga accompanies President Joko Widodo in the start of the BT-PKLW program
JOGJAKARTA, Bromo radar – The government’s alignment on the sustainability of community enterprises has been achieved through various programs that are part of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN). One of the programs for small communities is Cash Assistance for Street Vendors and Stalls (BT-PKLW). BT-PKWL provides cash assistance to micro-enterprises (PKL and Warung Owners) which is channeled through the police and TNI.
This program aims to alleviate the burden on people who run microenterprises, especially street vendors and stalls, for the impact of the implementation of the level 4 PPKM in 141 districts / towns of 28 provinces on the base of numbers 27 and 28 of the Ministry of the Interior of 2021. This aid also aims to encourage street vendors and warung owners to be able to immediately bounce back with the improvement of the pandemic situation.
The beneficiaries of the BT-PKLW are the owners of PKL and Warung who have not received assistance from the Micro Business Productive Banpres (BPUM) program. Each beneficiary will receive cash assistance of IDR 1.2 million. This aid is granted to 1 million street vendors and traders, until the end of 2021.
President Joko Widodo accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Governor of DI Jogjakarta Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X distributed the BT-PKLW directly to recipients in Malioboro region, Jogjakarta, Saturday 9/10. The president also had a dialogue with the traders who received the aid. He hopes the BT-PKLW program will be really helpful in helping street vendors and traders start to recover after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic for so long.
On this occasion, I officially inaugurate the start of cash assistance to 1 million street vendors and small stalls across Indonesia. “The aid of 1.2 million rupees per person was given and it first started in the Malioboro region, in Jogjakarta,” President Joko Widodo said among traders in the Malioboro region.
With the start of the cash transfer program distribution through the BT-PKLW program, simultaneous distribution was carried out in 141 districts / cities across Indonesia by TNI and Polri. Namely, through the Polres and Kodim carried out by Babinsa and Bhabinkamtibmas using an application system which has been prepared by TNI and Polri in order to maintain accountability and good governance of this program.
On this occasion, Coordinating Minister Airlangga also said that currently, the engine of economic growth has started to improve, in line with the increasingly controlled pandemic situation. It is also supported by the growing number of people being vaccinated.
Sources
2/ https://radarbromo.jawapos.com/ekonomi-bisnis/11/10/2021/menko-airlangga-dampingi-presiden-joko-widodo-memulai-program-bt-pklw/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
