Modeling Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran’s Madina State Priority: Haleem Adil





Hyderabad, opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said on Sunday that the federal government had announced 10-day celebrations (Ashra-e-Rahmatal-lil-Alameen) across the country from 3 to 13 of Rabiul Awal to celebrate Eid Milad Nabi (SAW) with great religious zeal and fervor.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will also organize “Seerat Conferences” in all headquarters in Sindh. He said this during an interview with media representatives here on the occasion of a live broadcast arrangement made by PTI Hyderabad region to watch Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at Seerat’s conference in the federal capital Sunday afternoon. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf had also made such arrangements in other districts of Hyderabad Division for party workers to watch Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech live, Haleem Adil said. He added that Prime Minister Imran was the only leader to have given the idea of ​​establishing a “Riasat-e-Madina” system and modeling Pakistan on the state of Medina, a priority of Prime Minister Imran, where people would benefit from justice and rights guaranteed by Islam. Whenever this system comes into effect, no one could dare to usurp the rights of the people, Sheikh said.

Responding to a question, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the government of Sindh and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were part of “Atta Mafia”. rate of Rs55 per kg in the rest of the country. He said wheat flour prices had nothing to do with the federal government as they were directly related to the provincial government. Haleem Adil said that the Sindh government could not timely distribute wheat to the flour mills for which the price of flour in Sindh had increased significantly. Earlier, speaking to the media in Kotri, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly said CM Murad Ali Shah was trying to deceive the population by claiming that the price of wheat flour in Lahore, Peshawar and Multan was higher than the price charged in Sindh.

Murad Shah is totally wrong as the prices for a 10kg bag of wheat flour in Lahore, Peshawar and Multan were Rs 550 compared to the Sindh prices charged Rs 790 per 10kg bag, Haleem Adil explained. He said the provincial government deliberately stopped releasing wheat from government stocks to make room for the “Bachal Rahupoto system” to sell its private wheat stocks at higher prices and earn money. He said he would soon be exposing a new system made up of Bilawal Zardari, Murad Shah and two women who are atronizing the cartel behind the Atta price hike in Sindh. Later, Shaikh went to other districts to join party workers to watch the Prime Minister’s live speech at the Seerat conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/11-Oct-2021/modelling-pakistan-on-state-of-madina-priority-of-pm-imran-haleem-adil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos