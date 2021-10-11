PM Modi launches the Indian Space Association





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) and said India will make sure the space sector unites the world. “India will have to make sure that space plays an important role in uniting, connecting the world in the 21st century,” he said. He said that reforms in the space sector rest on four pillars: freedom of innovation for the private sector, the role of government as an enabler, preparing young people for the future and seeing the space sector as a tool for the development of the common man. . Prime Minister Modi added that previously the space sector was limited only to government. However, “we have changed this mindset and introduced innovations in the field. We have brought government and startups together because it is not the time for linear innovation but for exponential innovation. Speaking about India’s end-to-end capability in the sector, Prime Minister Modi said India is one of the few countries that has developed expertise in launchers, satellites and interplanetary exploration. “We need to build brand value in terms of efficiency and affordability and we need to be part of the end-to-end supply chain of space systems. As a partner, the government will support industry, young innovators and startups. “ Citing the role of the government in stimulating the private sector in space technology, the Prime Minister said: “From the defense sector to space, the government is sharing its expertise, providing a launching pad for the private sector and Isro facilities are being opened. We will ensure that the technology that has matured in the sector is transferred to private companies and that the government acts as an aggregator of space assets. “ Space technology has been used as a tool for last mile delivery, transparent and leak-free governance. From the use of geolocation to satellite surveillance, aid to fishermen, disaster management planning, space technology contributes to good governance, the prime minister said. “The space sector is a medium for the development of ordinary people and aims to provide better mapping, imagery and connectivity. Provide better speed for entrepreneurs, improve forecasting, security and income for the agricultural sector, predict natural disasters and save lives and livelihoods, ”added Prime Minister Modi. He said that with the reforms underway in the sector, the government aims to increase the participation of women on the ground. Meanwhile, the government is also finalizing a policy around remote sensing. ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry. “ The association plans to undertake political advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space field, including the government and its agencies. The agency will help make India self-sufficient, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space field. The founding members are Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, Maxar India. Lieutenant-General Anil Bhatt (ret’d) has been appointed CEO of the new body.

