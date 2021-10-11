Conglomerate to nurture aerospace talent as it strives to dominate the field





A father and son visit the Shenyang Science Centrum in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province, March 10, 2019. [Photo/VCG]

As China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, the country’s leading space entrepreneur, strives to become a leading player in the global space arena, the president of the company pledged to strengthen his talent pool to cast solid foundations for its future growth. Wu Yansheng, chairman of the public space conglomerate, said on Friday that his company will continue to recruit and train more talented professionals, improve its competitiveness and attractiveness in the human resources market, encourage and support employees. to develop their skills and capacities, and to allocate more resources to support innovation and creativity in research and development. “We will maintain and implement the reflections, strategies and instructions of Secretary General Xi Jinping on improving the work of human resources,” he said. “We will also improve our long-term planning for recruitment and training. The goal is to create and maintain a rich pool of talent to accelerate our becoming a world-class space company and enable us to better serve national defense and the cause of space exploration, ”he said. Wu said that the CCAC has benefited from its investment in human resources, especially talented young researchers, designers and engineers, as many of them have become prominent figures in Chinese space programs and brought important contributions to them. contributions. About 53 percent of the company’s more than 78,400 researchers, designers and engineers are 35 or younger, and nearly half have a master’s or doctorate degree, according to company statistics. “We pay great attention to the growth of young professionals,” Wu said. “Many young researchers, designers and engineers have had the opportunity to lead important teams or projects. Those who have new ideas or who do evidence of outstanding performance is promoted to key positions in my company. “ He said the company allocates nearly 30 million yuan ($ 4.7 million) per year and offers other special supports to enable young employees to explore new science and technology topics. At a central human resources working conference late last month, President Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for more emphasis on focus on talent training and accelerate steps to establish a competitive advantage in human resources. The country’s competitive strength, national development and rejuvenation depend on the promotion of more talented people, he said.

