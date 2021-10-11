Dorce and Roy Kiyoshi are dead, are they?

Suara.com – The viral report that President Jokowi has appointed Anies Baswedan’s replacement as governor of DKI Jakarta is one of the false reports or hoaxes that have spread over the past week.

In addition, there was also a hoax that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani betrayed by exposing Jokowi’s fraud.

Not only that, there was also a hoax on video evidence that Megawati Soekarnoputri wanted to change Pancasila.

Here are a number of hoaxes as well as fact-checking articles that have been widely discussed over the past week:

Read also:

FACT CHECK: Crying Anies Baswedan Arrested by KPK with Billions of Evidence of Money, Really?

1. FACT CHECK: Sad news of Dorce Gamalama’s death and that latest post, really?

FACT CHECK The sad news of Dorce Gamalama’s death and give this last message. (Turnbackhoax.id)

Sad news has circulated of Dorce Gamalama’s death. The news also reveals Dorce’s latest posts, from premonitions to serious preparations.

This news was shared by Jago Gosib’s YouTube account. This account uploaded a video with the title “InnaIiiihi WainnaiIaihi Rojiun, Sad News4 Dorce Gamalama. This is the last post .. !!“

Read more

2. FACT CHECK: Jokowi is going to reshuffle Social Affairs Minister Risma because anger really likes to explode?

Read also:

FACT CHECK: Sad news of Dorce Gamalama’s death and that latest post, really?

FACT CHECK Jokowi is going to reshuffle Social Affairs Minister Risma because anger likes to explode. (Turnbackhoax.id)

Circulating the account of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi saying that Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini deserves to be hit reshuffle because anger likes to explode.

This narration was shared by a YouTube account TRIBUNNEWS.COM. This account uploaded a video titled “VIRAL NEWS ~ His anger explodes, Jokowi: Risma deserves a cabinet reshuffle!“

Read more

3. Fact Check: Roy Kiyoshi is Dead, Really?

Fact Check: Roy Kiyoshi Dies (Turnbackhoax.id)

A video circulated on Tiktok with photos of artist Roy Kiyoshi claiming Roy had died.

One of the photos in this video also shows a photo of Roy appearing to be lying weakly in a hospital bed.

Read more

4. FACT CHECK: This video is proof that Megawati Soekarnoputri wants to change Pancasila, is it true?

FACT CHECK This video is proof that Megawati Soekarnoputri wants to change Pancasila. (Turnbackhoax.id)

Circulate a video that claims to be proof that the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, wants to change Pancasila.

This story was shared by the Bunga Mawar Facebook account. This account uploads a 19-second video in the form of a speech by the President of the PDIP.

Read more

5. FACT CHECK: The news of the passing of Karma Hina Lesti Kejora by Revi Mariska, is it true?

FACT CHECK News of Revi Mariska Karma Hina Lesti Kejora’s passing. (Turnbackhoax.id)

The sad news is that Revi Mariska has passed away. News of Revi Mariska’s death went viral and was reportedly affected by karma for insulting Lesti Kejora.

This news was shared by Gue Lesti’s YouTube channel. This account uploads a video with the title of Lesti Kejora’s pregnancy age puzzle that the obstetrician cannot guess.

Read more

6. FACT CHECK: Is it true that Mama Egawati received treatment at RSPP and studied the Creed?

Is it true that Egawati is treated with RSPP (rollback hoax)

Circulating a tweet showing a video of a so-called patient reading the creed. He said that in the video it was “Mama Egawati”.

Here is the narration that is circulating:

Read more

7. FACT CHECK: Sri Mulyani betrayed by exposing Jokowi’s cheating with a tragic ending, really?

FACT CHECK Sri Mulyani betrayed by revealing Jokowi’s cheating with a tragic ending. (Turnbackhoax.id)

The story circulating that Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani betrayed President Joko Widodo’s fraud, until it was called the President’s tragic end.

This story was shared by the Politician News YouTube account. This account uploaded a video with the title “LATEST NEWS ~ END OF TR4GIS JKW SRIMUL B0C0R ALL ~ NEW JOKOWI VIRALS.“

Read more

8. Video of President Jokowi appointing Deputy Governor Anies Baswedan, check the facts here

There are articles circulating on Facebook about Jokowi appointing Anies’ replacement. (Facebook)

A video of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointing a successor to DKI Jakarta Province Governor Anies Baswedan.

The 10-minute video circulated on social media Facebook with the headline “Uninstallation process of Anies! THE PRESIDENT APPOINTS HIS SUBSTITUTE. “

Read more