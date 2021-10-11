Politics
Dorce and Roy Kiyoshi are dead, are they?
Suara.com – The viral report that President Jokowi has appointed Anies Baswedan’s replacement as governor of DKI Jakarta is one of the false reports or hoaxes that have spread over the past week.
In addition, there was also a hoax that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani betrayed by exposing Jokowi’s fraud.
Not only that, there was also a hoax on video evidence that Megawati Soekarnoputri wanted to change Pancasila.
Here are a number of hoaxes as well as fact-checking articles that have been widely discussed over the past week:
Read also:
FACT CHECK: Crying Anies Baswedan Arrested by KPK with Billions of Evidence of Money, Really?
1. FACT CHECK: Sad news of Dorce Gamalama’s death and that latest post, really?
Sad news has circulated of Dorce Gamalama’s death. The news also reveals Dorce’s latest posts, from premonitions to serious preparations.
This news was shared by Jago Gosib’s YouTube account. This account uploaded a video with the title “InnaIiiihi WainnaiIaihi Rojiun, Sad News4 Dorce Gamalama. This is the last post .. !!“
Read more
2. FACT CHECK: Jokowi is going to reshuffle Social Affairs Minister Risma because anger really likes to explode?
Read also:
FACT CHECK: Sad news of Dorce Gamalama’s death and that latest post, really?
Circulating the account of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi saying that Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini deserves to be hit reshuffle because anger likes to explode.
This narration was shared by a YouTube account TRIBUNNEWS.COM. This account uploaded a video titled “VIRAL NEWS ~ His anger explodes, Jokowi: Risma deserves a cabinet reshuffle!“
Read more
3. Fact Check: Roy Kiyoshi is Dead, Really?
A video circulated on Tiktok with photos of artist Roy Kiyoshi claiming Roy had died.
One of the photos in this video also shows a photo of Roy appearing to be lying weakly in a hospital bed.
Read more
4. FACT CHECK: This video is proof that Megawati Soekarnoputri wants to change Pancasila, is it true?
Circulate a video that claims to be proof that the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, wants to change Pancasila.
This story was shared by the Bunga Mawar Facebook account. This account uploads a 19-second video in the form of a speech by the President of the PDIP.
Read more
5. FACT CHECK: The news of the passing of Karma Hina Lesti Kejora by Revi Mariska, is it true?
The sad news is that Revi Mariska has passed away. News of Revi Mariska’s death went viral and was reportedly affected by karma for insulting Lesti Kejora.
This news was shared by Gue Lesti’s YouTube channel. This account uploads a video with the title of Lesti Kejora’s pregnancy age puzzle that the obstetrician cannot guess.
Read more
6. FACT CHECK: Is it true that Mama Egawati received treatment at RSPP and studied the Creed?
Circulating a tweet showing a video of a so-called patient reading the creed. He said that in the video it was “Mama Egawati”.
Here is the narration that is circulating:
Read more
7. FACT CHECK: Sri Mulyani betrayed by exposing Jokowi’s cheating with a tragic ending, really?
The story circulating that Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani betrayed President Joko Widodo’s fraud, until it was called the President’s tragic end.
This story was shared by the Politician News YouTube account. This account uploaded a video with the title “LATEST NEWS ~ END OF TR4GIS JKW SRIMUL B0C0R ALL ~ NEW JOKOWI VIRALS.“
Read more
8. Video of President Jokowi appointing Deputy Governor Anies Baswedan, check the facts here
A video of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointing a successor to DKI Jakarta Province Governor Anies Baswedan.
The 10-minute video circulated on social media Facebook with the headline “Uninstallation process of Anies! THE PRESIDENT APPOINTS HIS SUBSTITUTE. “
Read more
Editor’s Note:
This article is part of the content of Suara.com Fact Check. Made as accurate as possible with as clear a source as possible, but not necessarily a reference to the real truth (as there is always potential for misinformation). More details on the content of Fact Check can be read on this page. Readers (public) are also welcome to provide comments / criticism, either through the comments column on any related content, by contacting the editors of Suara.com, or by submitting any issues / complaints which need to be checked or verified by e -mail [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/10/11/142302/8-kabar-hoaks-yang-viral-sepekan-dorce-dan-roy-kiyoshi-meninggal-benarkah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]