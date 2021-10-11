PM Narendra Modi will launch the Gati Shakti mission on October 13; Key points





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Gati Shakti mission on Wednesday, October 13. Gati Shakti will be the general framework within which the national infrastructure pipeline will operate. The Department for the Promotion of Industry and Domestic Trade (DPIIT) will be the central body of the mission, government sources told CNBC-TV18. The portal aims to optimize costs and improve the efficiency of infrastructure projects. All ministries will be connected to a portal which will contain India’s infrastructure network and land holdings. The mission will focus on synergies between different ministries involved in infrastructure projects, sources said. The mission aims to integrate all stakeholders when planning an infrastructure project. The construction of roads, tunnels, highways, subways must be taken into account simultaneously. The focus is on synergies to reduce costs and ensure projects are completed on time, sources added. On August 15, Modi announced a Rs 100 lakh crore “Gatishakti” initiative to provide employment opportunities for young people, help local manufacturers become globally competitive and help overall infrastructure growth. Modi had said that the “Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan” would expand the possibilities of new future economic zones.

First publication: 11 Oct 2021, 11:42 AM IS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/infrastructure/pm-narendra-modi-to-launch-gati-shakti-mission-on-oct-13-key-points-11063262.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos