Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind of DOJ’s plan to overturn election





Former President Donald Trump may not be the person “pulling the strings” behind a plan to replace the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to pursue a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 elections, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared on NBC News’ Meet the Press to discuss the interim report released last week by his panel on the DOJ lobbying campaign.

Trump would have preferred to replace Jeffrey Rosen, his acting attorney general, with Jeffrey Clark, another DOJ official who drafted a proposal to intervene in Georgia’s certification process and raised doubts about the election results in d ‘other states. The former president chose not to fire Rosen after learning at a meeting in early January at the Oval Office that senior Justice Department officials and White House attorney Pat Cipollone would resign if he put implemented the plan, according to the 394-page Senate Judiciary Committee report, which was based on testimony from former officials and documents.

Whitehouse told host Chuck Todd that investigators had “a very complete picture of the extent to which Trump was personally involved in this,” and he noted that Trump’s overtures to Georgia officials about the results of the elections were the subject of a separate investigation to determine whether the former president and his allies violated state laws.

MARK MEADOWS ON FBI INFORMANT IN CAPITOL RIOT’S CROWD: “THERE IS A LOT THAT MUST GO OUT”

But the Rhode Island Democrat said it was unclear who actually organized the Justice Department’s “program” and wondered how it was funded.

“What we don’t know is who was really behind it all,” Whitehouse said. “The text of the transcript and the English body of witnesses suggest that they had very little regard for this character Jeffrey Clark, who would nominally be the new Attorney General. They even doubted his qualifications for the role.”

The story continues

“So it’s a possibility, I guess, that he saw that moment and grabbed it, but it’s an equally real possibility that he is a cog in a bigger machine and we have a lot of work to be done to understand how this machine went through this period, who was behind it, where the money came from and what happened, “he added.

Todd insisted on this, asking, “And you think it’s someone other than Donald Trump?” I mean, you know, when I hear that, you’re basically saying you think there’s someone else involved, someone else is pulling the strings. to be next to Donald Trump? “

Whitehouse said Senate investigators, who are cooperating with the Jan.6 House special committee, do not yet have a clear opinion on the matter.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We don’t know yet, but, you know, this guy jumped into a black money business. So he got taken in, Jeffrey Clark. There was a lot of activity around that with the members. There is just a lot to learn, “he added.

Clark, who was the head of the Justice Department’s civil division during the Trump administration, has since been hired by the New Civil Liberties Alliance as the chief legal officer and director of strategy for the conservative civil rights group.

He refused to sit for a voluntary interview, according to the report of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Dick Durbin, chairman of the panel, has asked the DC Bar to investigate Clark.

A GOP rebuttal report insists the available evidence shows Trump followed the advice and recommendations of his senior advisers and did not use the Justice Department to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Congress, Sheldon Whitehouse, Donald Trump, Department of Justice

Original author: Daniel Chaitin

Original location: Whitehouse admits Trump may not be the mastermind behind DOJ’s agenda to overturn election

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/whitehouse-admits-trump-may-not-010600474.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos