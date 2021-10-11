Singapore professor calls Golkar Institute expert Jokowi Genius





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Golkar Festivalconfirmed the status of Professor Kishore Mahbubani of the National University of Singapore (NUS) on the Advisory Board of the Golkar Institute. Mahbubani drew public attention for mentioning the president Joko Widodogenius. Nonetheless, Golkar Party DPP Chairman Dave Laksono took Mahbubani’s opinion of Jokowi’s genius as a scientific statement. According to him, Mahbubani’s words had nothing to do with Golkar. “His position at the Golkar Institute is that of advising on educating the nation’s children. There is no problem. Pure evaluation, not just because of position,” Dave said when he was contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (11/10). Dave claims Mahbubani’s point of view is correct. He thinks Jokowi is a brilliant leader who has given the best for the nation. He questioned the parties linking Mahbubani to Golkar. Dave felt Mahbubani’s opinion was not partisan simply because he had a post at the Golkar Institute. “My question is, if it is related to the Golkar Institute, where is its problem? The point of view it conveys is purely scientific,” he said. In addition, the president of the Golkar Institute, Ace Hasan Syadzily, also confirmed the status of Kishore Mahbubani. He mentions Mahbubani incorporated in Board of Trustees of the Golkar Institute. Despite this, Ace said Mahbubani had an objective view. He believes Mahbubani will not risk his academic reputation just for political reasons. “He is an academic at the National University of Singapore and a world-class former diplomat who has strong arguments and credentials to assess a country’s government,” Ace said in a written statement Monday 11 / 10. Earlier, Professor Kishore Mahbubani of the National University of Singapore (NUS) had attracted the attention of the Indonesian public. He wrote an article titled “The Genius of Jokowi”. The article contains Mahbubani’s opinion on various aspects of Joko Widodo’s leadership. He compared Jokowi’s work with a number of world leaders. According to him, Jokowi is a genius leader, even beating the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden. After the article was widely disseminated, former KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah spoke about Mahbubani’s position at the Golkar Institute. Warganet also began to question the objectivity of Mahbubani’s opinion. (dhf / DAL)



