China’s biodiversity targets center stage as Xi Jinping prepares summit speech
Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Tuesday via video link at the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP15), according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The COP15 conference, which kicked off Monday, is taking place in the southwestern city of Kunming.
It ends Friday but will continue next spring when parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) are expected to adopt a post-2020 global biodiversity framework that aims to reverse biodiversity loss during this decade. .
Li Shuo, global policy adviser for Greenpeace East Asia, said Xis’ participation underscored the importance of China’s biodiversity agenda.
The world will look curiously and see how China can use this platform to announce national conservation efforts and contribute to the global momentum as COP26 approaches, Li said, referring to the UN. Climate change Conference later this month.
COP26 will take place from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, UK. With these two important meetings on the environment being held this year, calls are multiplying to link biodiversity and climate issues and find solutions to resolve these crises.
David Cooper, deputy executive secretary of the CBD, said in Kunming on Sunday that climate and biodiversity issues are closely linked.
Eyes on China to lead the way to halt biodiversity loss
We cannot achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement without investing in biodiversity, and we cannot achieve our vision of living in harmony with ecological civilization, without strong action on climate change, Cooper said.
By preserving our ecosystems, wetlands, forests and grasslands, and restoring our ecosystems, we can both help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help people adapt to the inevitable climate change.
China will be key to discussions on biodiversity and climate change, but COP26 president Alok Sharma told Sky News last month that Xi has yet to commit to attending the climate change summit. in Glasgow. According to Bloomberg, Xi does not intend to attend the G20 summit in Italy this month in person.
Still, environmentalists and diplomats have hopes for the Kunming Biodiversity Conference, including ambitious biodiversity conservation goals and practical mechanisms to achieve those goals.
COP15 is probably the most important Conference of the Parties as we prepare very important decisions, said Thomas Ostrup Moller, Danish Ambassador to China, adding that the conference would be the first step for countries to change the curve of biodiversity loss. .
I hope we will have an overwhelming political declaration at the end of COP15. The Chinese Presidency is really eager to set the course, so we can make some changes here.
China pledges to work with other countries ahead of UN biodiversity summit
Signe Brudeset, Norwegian ambassador to China, said she hoped to see countries commit to Kunming.
We hope there will be a declaration of the Kunming meetings, she said. It is also very important that in this time of pandemic, the meeting actually takes place and that countries are truly engaged.
One way to avoid the failure of the Aichi biodiversity targets, which were set a decade ago in Japan, was to focus on implementation, she said.
In 2019, the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment proposed that the CBD include a tailor-made implementation mechanism in the post-2020 global biodiversity framework. He suggested having a global inventory every five years to measure progress against global post-2020 biodiversity targets and the 2050 vision.
[We should] focus on how to measure progress so that we don’t get to the end to realize that we only hit few goals like this time around, said Christoffer Gronstad, environmental adviser at the embassy of Norway in China.
Meanwhile, Brudeset added that China now has a good opportunity to show that it takes biodiversity seriously and an opportunity to include biodiversity, climate and other environmental issues in its cooperation among developing countries. .
It was a very important signal from President Xi when he said that China will no longer finance coal overseas, so if we can see China pushing biodiversity in the same way, that’s important, a- she said, quoting an announcement from Xi at the United Nations General Assembly last month.
