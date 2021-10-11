Greenpeace unveils oil-splashed Boris Johnson statue at Stop Cambo protest





Greenpeace unveiled an oil-splattered statue of Boris Johnson in London as part of a protest against the Cambo oil field. The 12 foot sculpture outside Downing Street declares West Shetland Field as the Prime Minister’s monumental climate failure. It comes just three weeks before the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, and just a week after Greenpeace lost a legal battle in Edinburgh’s Court of Session over trying to block Vorlich oil development owned by Ithaca Energy and BP. Greenpeace said the coup was being used to highlight the UK’s inability to end UK dependence on fossil fuels, highlighting the current gas price crisis. Oil activist Philip Evans said; Johnson’s inability to act has left us in lines for gasoline, bankrupt energy companies, unemployed offshore workers for months and a worsening climate crisis. Johnson must stop Cambo and prioritize a just transition to renewables to protect consumers, workers and the climate from future shocks. If he doesn’t, he will be remembered as a monumental climate failure. Last month, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) pointed out that domestic production in the UK North Sea could cease as early as 2030, meaning greater reliance on imported fuel to meet demand if new fields are not put into service. The Oil and Gas UK trading body has pointed out that imported fuel has a heavier carbon footprint, while domestic supply would help protect consumers from future drops in gas prices. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently issued a code red warning indicating that the planet is on track to miss the Paris Agreement targets due to its dependence on fossil fuels. Although Cambo is a large project by British standards, it remains small compared to that of the international community. The West Shetland project has 13-14 wells, while countries like China are expected to drill 118,000 wells by 2025 to meet domestic demand. COP26 is expected to agree targets for individual countries as well as a collective target. Professor Paul de Leeuw, director of the Institute for Energy Transition at Robert Gordon University, spoke earlier this month about the need for informed debate. He said: This is where we need a nuanced and informed debate, because if we can produce it with a lower carbon footprint here, then we should do it, rather than shifting the issue elsewhere and l ” import with a higher carbon footprint. Cambo is 70% owned and operated by Siccar Point Energy, the remainder being owned by its partner Shell. An exploration license was granted for the field in 2001, and the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) is currently considering its approval. Cambo will target around 170 million barrels in its first phase. Recommended for you Greenpeace loses legal battle to block North Sea oil field

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/355305/greenpeace-boris-johnson-statue-stop-cambo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos