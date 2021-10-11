Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses ‘Middle East Eye’





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the world to refrain from pushing back the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, adding that it would set the country back decades.

“Events in Afghanistan continue to evolve, people like us still don’t know where it will go,” he said. “The evacuation of the United States from the region will create a vacuum,” he admitted.

The Prime Minister said that Afghanistan is a trade corridor that connects Pakistan with the countries of Central Asia. “And so, it’s a very important country that way,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be a ‘US versus China’ camp. Now it should be about economic ties, economic connectivity. That’s what we’re looking for,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban had among their leaders people who had sacrificed a lot in blood. These people, he said, would now want to be part of the government.

“And yet the government [in Afghanistan] is looking for international acceptability, ”he explained. “So he wants an inclusive government. He talks about human rights and does not want his soil to be used for terrorism. “

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was a “tipping point in Afghanistan” and called on the world to engage with the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he has yet to speak to Biden

The Prime Minister spoke about US President Joe Biden, saying he had yet to speak to arguably the most powerful person in the world.

The Prime Minister spoke of his visit to the United States in 2008, adding that he spoke to Biden, John Kerry and Harry Reid and then to all senators, warning them they were creating a problem for themselves in torn Afghanistan by war.

Khan said he warned the three men that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, however, he added that they had not listened to him.

He said a few years later, Pakistan Army Chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani conveyed the same message to US President Barack Obama.

“But unfortunately they were led by their generals. And do you know what generals always say: give us more troops and more time,” he added.

Pakistan expected bloodshed in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan says

Asked about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the cricketer-turned-politician said Islamabad was “relieved” because he expected a bloodbath when the Taliban were about to take over. control of the capital a few months ago.

“We were so relieved because we were expecting a bloodbath, but what happened was a peaceful transfer of power. But we also felt that we were blamed for it,” he noted. .

The prime minister said the Afghan army, numbering around 300,000 troops, surrendered without a fight to the Taliban. “So it’s clear that we didn’t tell them to surrender.”

When asked if the Taliban had formed an inclusive government in the country, Khan admitted it wasn’t. However, he said the current Afghan government, according to the Taliban themselves, was a transitional government.

He said Pakistan was working with countries in the region, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which had larger ethnic populations, to ensure that the Taliban accepted more diverse representation in its government.

