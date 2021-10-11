Politics
PM Modi launches Indian Space Association, highlights four pillars of space reform
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched India’s space sector “Indian Space Association (ISpA)” and, in his speech, he said, “there has never been such a decisive government in India as today. ‘hui’. The Prime Minister spoke about the nation’s space sector and added that his government has given a new mantra which is cooperation between government and startups “because now is not the time for linear innovation for the India”. (ISpA) is an industrial body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian Space Sector. The virtual event was marked by the presence of prominent leaders of the Indian space sector, including Kailasavadivoo Sivan.
Prime Minister Modi says the government’s approach is based on pillars that include freedom and progress for the space sector.
Watch the virtual event here:
Launching an attack on the previous government, the prime minister added that “the former space sector was synonymous with government”, but now the current government has changed it.
Previously, the space sector was synonymous with government. We have changed that mindset, brought innovation to the space industry, and given the mantra of government-startup cooperation. This new mantra is needed because now is not the time for linear innovation for India: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/raFlRx5q0A
ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021
The space sector, a means for ordinary people: PM Modi
“Our space sector is a big vehicle for the advancement of 130 crore of compatriots. For us, the space sector means better facilities for mapping, imagery and connectivity for the common human! For us, the space sector means a better speed from shipment to delivery for contractors, added the Prime Minister.
Clarifying the government’s intentions behind the space sector, Prime Minister Modi added that he has “a clear policy regarding public sector companies and opens most of these sectors to private companies where government is not required.” He also cited the example of Air India while acknowledging that the decision taken testifies to the commitment and seriousness of the Center. In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister insisted that in the 21st century India should ensure that space plays an important role in unifying the world and connecting the world.
What is the voice of the Indian space sector ISpA?
ISpA should interact with all stakeholders in the Indian space sector, including the government and its agencies, as part of policy advocacy. In addition, the government has also given the new organization the responsibility of making India a leading contributor to the world of space and technology. According to the government, ISpA will help India become self-sufficient and technologically advanced, and a leading player in space. The launch of ISpA is in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-launches-indian-space-association-highlights-four-pillars-to-space-reforms.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]