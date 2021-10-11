PM Modi launches Indian Space Association, highlights four pillars of space reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched India’s space sector “Indian Space Association (ISpA)” and, in his speech, he said, “there has never been such a decisive government in India as today. ‘hui’. The Prime Minister spoke about the nation’s space sector and added that his government has given a new mantra which is cooperation between government and startups “because now is not the time for linear innovation for the India”. (ISpA) is an industrial body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian Space Sector. The virtual event was marked by the presence of prominent leaders of the Indian space sector, including Kailasavadivoo Sivan.

Prime Minister Modi says the government’s approach is based on pillars that include freedom and progress for the space sector.

Launching an attack on the previous government, the prime minister added that “the former space sector was synonymous with government”, but now the current government has changed it.

The space sector, a means for ordinary people: PM Modi

“Our space sector is a big vehicle for the advancement of 130 crore of compatriots. For us, the space sector means better facilities for mapping, imagery and connectivity for the common human! For us, the space sector means a better speed from shipment to delivery for contractors, added the Prime Minister.

Clarifying the government’s intentions behind the space sector, Prime Minister Modi added that he has “a clear policy regarding public sector companies and opens most of these sectors to private companies where government is not required.” He also cited the example of Air India while acknowledging that the decision taken testifies to the commitment and seriousness of the Center. In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister insisted that in the 21st century India should ensure that space plays an important role in unifying the world and connecting the world.

What is the voice of the Indian space sector ISpA?

ISpA should interact with all stakeholders in the Indian space sector, including the government and its agencies, as part of policy advocacy. In addition, the government has also given the new organization the responsibility of making India a leading contributor to the world of space and technology. According to the government, ISpA will help India become self-sufficient and technologically advanced, and a leading player in space. The launch of ISpA is in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.