Guard and control the development of digital finance in Indonesia





The wave of digitization that has occurred in recent years, which has also been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, must be addressed quickly and appropriately. Amid the boom and development of digital banking and insurance, electronic payments, and technological or financial innovations,fintechIn addition, fraud and financial crimes also continue to occur. Therefore, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that the rapid development of digital finance must be maintained, accompanied and at the same time facilitated so that it can grow healthily for the economy of the community. . “If we control it quickly and accurately, Indonesia has great potential to become a digital giant after China and India and can lead us to become the seventh largest economy in the world in 2030,” said the president during a keynote speech at the opening. of OJK VirtualInnovation Day 2021, Monday (11/10/2011. 2021) morning, at the State Palace, Jakarta. This dynamic, continued the president, must also be linked to efforts to build a strong and sustainable digital financial ecosystem. A responsible digital financial ecosystem helps mitigate the risks of legal and social issues to avoid losses and increase community protection, he said. In addition, the president pointed out that the financing of financial technology or fintech should also be encouraged for productive activities, provide easy access to people who are not covered by banking services, help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to do more digital transactions with minimal physical activity and help businesses MSME to go to class and to enter digital domain. “I entrust it to OJK and the business players in this ecosystem to ensure the financial inclusion that we seek, which must be followed by an acceleration of financial and digital literacy so that the advancement of digital financial innovation benefits the community at large and encourages inclusive economic growth, the president said. The head of state added that financial inclusion must offer wider access to the community, especially the lower middle class, as a solution to reduce social inequalities and reach segments of society that do not have been affected by the conventional financial system. In addition, digital financial service providers must also be Indonesia-centric, not only Java-centric, but also help accelerate the transformation of digital finance across the country. “I call on the entire financial services industry to carry out financial literacy and digital literacy programs starting from the village, starting at the periphery, not only so that people can take advantage of the services of the community. financial industry, but also to facilitate their low-risk entrepreneurship, ”he added. Closing his speech, the President stressed that a strong and sustainable digital financial ecosystem must continue to be maintained to encourage the acceleration of an inclusive national economic movement and further contribute to the ongoing economic recovery efforts. The commitment, bias and hard work of all of you ladies and gentlemen are eagerly awaited by economic actors, especially small economic actors, especially micro, small and medium enterprises to quickly recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and be facilitated to take advantage of new opportunities that arise, he concluded. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Wimboh Santoso were present to accompany the President to this activity. (TGH / UN)

