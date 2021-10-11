Turkish opposition puts pressure on Erdoan ahead of elections





Turkish opposition parties are stepping up cooperation to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling party in elections to be held by 2023. As polls show support for Erdoan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) on the wane, six opposition parties held a third meeting on Tuesday in a bid to agree a set of common principles by the end of the year, Reuters noted at the end of last week. The attempt at unity to confront the government is unprecedented in Turkey, said Murat Yetkin, a well-known journalist and political commentator who was the Ankara bureau chief of the Turkish-language newspaper Radikal and editor of the Hrriyet Daily News. . Public support for Erdoan is on the decline due to the country’s economic woes – the lira hit a final high against the dollar on Friday – criticism of his government over a recent spate of wildfires and flooding, corruption and increasing authoritarianism. The AKP holds around 31 to 33 percent of the vote, up from 42.6 percent in the 2018 parliamentary elections, Reuters said citing opinion polls. Erdo’s far-right partners, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have an 8-9% share, below the 10% threshold required to enter parliament. Opposition talks focus on the goal of returning the country to a parliamentary system of government. Erdoan gained broad presidential powers in 2018 and identify common principles, rather than agreeing on a common presidential candidate, Reuters said, citing participants. The parties agreed to focus on the independence of the judiciary, media and universities, laws governing elections and political parties, and strengthening democracy and the separation of powers, said Bahadir Erdem, deputy. -President of the Good Party (IP). These six parties together give people hope. Instead of dividing, there is unity, unity on common ground rather than the polarization of recent years, Erdem told Reuters. The presidential system is dragging Turkey down a precipice, said Muharrem Erkek, vice-chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Reuters reported. The citizens’ problems worsen under this one man system. A strengthened parliamentary system will inspire confidence, he said. Blent Turan, a senior AKP official, called the negotiations on Turkey’s return to a parliamentary system of government reactionary. The new system worked well and led to a reduction in political instability, he said. Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister who left the AKP and formed the rival Party for Democracy and Progress (DEVA), has become one of the main critics of Erdo’s style of government. Ministers of the Erdoan administration used to sign blank sheets of paper to be completed by senior officials, Babacan noted on weekends, according to the Diken newspaper. He left his post as Deputy Prime Minister in August 2015, left the AKP in 2019 citing deep differences over party leadership, and formed DEVA last year. Erdoan’s government must abide by the principles of law and justice if it is to resolve Turkey’s economic problems, including high inflation, Babacan said.

