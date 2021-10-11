NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report and Injury Update – National T20 Cup 2021





NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team and Injury Update of the National T20 Cup match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup Match Preview:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Northern in the 30th match of the T20 National Cup, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Northern won their previous match against Balochistan by five wickets. After Balochistan set a tight target of 186 points, Northern got off to a good start with first order taking most of the scoring. They lost a few wickets in between, but eventually crossed the line with a delivery to spare.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa, meanwhile, returns after losing to southern Punjab in their final T20 National Cup match. Chasing a gigantic target of 194 points, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deployed a fiery effort, reaching 182/6. As a result, they missed 11 points at the end.

Northern has already qualified for the semi-finals of the 2021 National T20 Cup. They will be looking for a place at the top of the table. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also want to go forward with a win.

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup Match Details:

Location: Kadhafi Stadium, Lahore

Date and time: October 11, 8:00 p.m. IST

Live Score: Cricketaddictor

T20 NOR vs KHP National Cup pitch report:

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is very good for hitters. However, the extra zipper on the surface will help leaders on both sides. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the game.

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup XI probable:

NI: Nasir Nawaz, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin (c), Nauman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Imran, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Jamal, Muhammad Musa, Zaman Khan, Mubashir Khan

KHP: Mohammad Haris (week), Muhammad Amir Azmat, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Kamran Ghulam, Nabi Gul, Asif Afridi, Niaz Khan, Maaz Khan, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Top Picks for NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: NOR

Ali Imran will be a go-to option in the batting section in this game. He scored 138 points in this tournament. It will again aim to accumulate useful points.

Sohail Tanvir has picked up 4 wickets in this tournament so far. He will again be among the top fantastic picks for this game. He will be aiming for another successful exit here.

Rohail Nazir will be batting in the first order, he hopes to help his team with a great start once again here.

KHP

Sahibzada Farhan will be a go-to option in the batting section in this game. He has smashed 350 races so far and will aim to rack up some useful points once.

Iftikhar Ahmed has scored 265 points while picking up 3 wickets in this tournament so far. He can make a healthy impact again in this game.

Imran Khan has picked up 13 scalps in this tournament so far and will again aim to rack up some useful points.

Asif Afridi has recovered 10 wickets in 9 outings and will once again aim to accumulate useful points. He will be a valuable asset to the team.

Niaz Khan will be a sure addition to the fantastic squad here, he will aim to grab some decent races as well as wickets in this clash.

Arshad Iqbal will be a decent budget pick to consider for this game. He will be a key part of fantastic teams.

NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup Must Picks for Dream11 Team Prediction: Player stats (last 5 matches) Dream 11 Points Sahibzada Farhan 228 runs 72, 76, 18, 105, 82 Iftikhar Ahmed 164 runs + 3 wickets 27, 66, 104, 39, 134 Imran Khan 5 counters 56, 8, 49, 56, 6 Ali Imran 94 lanes + 5 counters 74, 10, 82, 67, 71 Sohail Tanvir 60 lanes + 4 counters 6, 2, 9, 95, 89 Rohail Nazir 19 tracks + 5 counters 24, 47, 37, 39, 48 NOR vs KHP National T20 Cup Captain and Vice-Captain Choice:

Captain Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Iftikhar Ahmed

Vice-Captain Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for NOR team vs KHP Dream11:

Wicket keeper – Azam Khan

Drummers – Sahanzada Farhan, Musaddiq Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

All Rounders – Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin (vc), Mohammad Imran Randhawa (c), Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers – Naseem Shah, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi

XI No.2 game suggestion for NOR team vs KHP Dream11:

Wicket keeper – Azam Khan

Drummers – Sahibzada Farhan (vc), Musaddiq Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

All Rounders – Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Iftikhar Ahmed (c)

Bowlers – Naseem Shah, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi

Likely winner of the T20 NOR National Cup vs KHP:

Southern Punjab is set to win this T20 National Cup match.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportzwiki.com/cricket/fantasy-cricket/nor-vs-khp-dream11-prediction-fantasy-cricket-tips-dream11-team-playing-xi-pitch-report-and-injury-update-national-t20-cup-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos