Banned at Trump Properties Donald Trump





After a GOP donor accused Corey Lewandowski of sexual misconduct late last month, the former senior aide and confidant of ex-President Donald Trump didn’t just lose his favorite job at the helm of a super pro-Trump PAC. It has also been socially and quietly blacklisted from several Trump properties and clubs, MAGA events and private social gatherings, especially if alcohol is served, The Daily Beast has learned.

The temporary directive, which three people familiar with the matter said was accompanied by Trump’s personal blessing, was issued shortly after a major Republican donor accused Lewandowski of sexually assaulting and harassing her during an evening during a charity evening at the end of September. In recent days, two of those sources said, Trump has been keen to tell his close aides and Republican allies that they should avoid inviting Lewandowski to public events or parties, especially if the alcohol is flowing or if the event takes place in one of the ex. -the presidents of popular private clubs.

Others close to Trump have already told their subordinates, as well as other actors in the party and the conservative movement in general, to remove Lewandowski (at least for now) from invitations and emails for them. next GOP and MAGA festivities, according to two familiar sources. with the situation. The post was also delivered in texts and email viewed by The Daily Beast.

A text message asked other Trump associates to simply refuse Lewandowski or alert security if he shows up at events in the foreseeable future.

Although news of the former Trump adviser’s blackball exploded across MAGAworld, Lewandowski, who has long been hated in prominent MAGA and GOP circles, as well as in Trump’s own family apparently had not been told. before being contacted for this article.

As it became clear that allegations of sexual misconduct were fatal to his then job as head of the only Trump-approved super PAC, Lewandowski began demanding a big six-figure payment in exchange for his low-key departure from his role as a leader.

This angered notoriously tight-knit Trump, who has expressed privately over the past two weeks how disappointed he was with Lewandowski’s attempt to use his alleged transgression to get rid of the cash on the way out, according to several people familiar with the date. the reaction of former presidents.

Corey Lewandowski and Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Joe Skipper / Reuters

Lewandowski’s request was not without precedent, however. He had previously successfully negotiated a monthly severance package after his dismissal from Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and his ouster which also resulted from an alleged assault on a woman.

The Daily Beast reported last week that the shakedown attempt was immediately and categorically unsuccessful, with other members of Lewandowski’s super PAC, called Make America Great Again Action, dropping this group to start a new one, Make America Great Again, Again!

A press release pointed out that the new group is now the ONLY super PAC approved by Trump.

All three sources said that, during his brief tenure at the super PAC, Lewandowski boasted of controlling candidates Trump would support, claiming or passing that off to political candidates, politicians, party members and donors.

He’s told tons of people, according to a source. To boast.

A representative for Lewandowski called the claim false.

Corey says the only person making decisions about Donald Trump’s approvals is Donald Trump, the rep told the Daily Beast.

In the days following the outbreak of this latest Lewandowski-related scandal, some of his remaining friends struggled to reach him by phone or otherwise, according to two other sources who tried. On Friday, Lewandowski’s representative made a statement saying that the besieged agent had not been informed that he was no longer welcome at MAGAland.

Neither Mr. Lewandowski nor any member of his legal team has received any communication consistent with the claim that he has been asked not to visit any Trump property. Absolutely none, according to the statement.

Trump’s spokesperson did not comment on this story. The Daily Beast has contacted Trump’s adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who are helping their father run the family business empire, but have received no comment. A man who answered a call to a phone number from Eric Trump, which Eric has already answered, denied being Eric Trump. Asked about Lewandowski, the man hung up.

Yet Lewandowski’s exile has delighted many of his Republican enemies, of whom there are many.

For years Lewandowski has been looked down upon in Donald Trump’s Inner Sanctuary. Ivanka Trump and Don Jr., for example, criticized him on several occasions, including directly to Trump, and a number of advisers suspected him of leaking this information to the press, according to multiple sources with knowledge. direct from the subject.

Despite all of this, Trump has, for the most part, kept Corey. Various people close to Trump, even those who hate Lewandowski, have predicted that the expulsion of former MAGAworld collaborators may not last long. In private conversations over the past two weeks, the former president left the door open for Lewandowski, with Trump saying he was not sure every recent allegation seemed credible, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The [former] The president mentioned that with good behavior Corey could be okay, one source said. Like he’s talking about someone on parole.

Trump, of course, has himself been accused of a series of sexual misconduct by at least 26 women. The allegations range from unwanted verbal advances and infidelity to assault and outright rape. Two of the accusing ex-presidents, former apprentice candidate Summer Zervos and writer E. Jean Carrollare, are pursuing libel lawsuits after Trump denied their allegations of sexual assault and rape, respectively.

Lewandowski laid the charges of at least two other women before the current scandal toppled him. The recent allegations were made by Trashelle Odom, a major donor to Lewandowski’s own super PAC, who two weeks ago took to Politico to detail a series of unwanted advances at a charity event at the end. last month in Las Vegas.

Odom described an evening of relentless pursuit, claiming Lewandowski grabbed his leg and hindquarters, spoke obscenely to him, described his genitals and suggestively showed him the key to his hotel room. Politico cited a number of other event attendees who corroborated his account.

In her statement to Politico, Odom said she decided to speak out because Lewandowski needed to be held accountable.

I want other women to know that you can be heard too and that together we can prevent terrible things like this from happening, the Odoms statement said.

When asked whether Lewandowski had recent contact with the former president, directly or through an intermediary, or if he planned to visit Trump’s properties in the near future, his representative declined to comment.

