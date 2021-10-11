The Beijing Stock Exchange to support the development of SMEs





Staff members are busy at work at the Beijing Stock Exchange on September 14. The new stock exchange, registered on September 3, aims to support a range of specialized and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. [Photo by Dai Bing/for China Daily]

While high hopes exist for the Beijing Stock Exchange project as it is expected to further facilitate innovation for small and medium-sized enterprises, the new exchange is expected to differentiate itself from the existing STAR market in Shanghai and ChiNext in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, experts in the mentioned market. At the Global Summit on Trade in Services of the 2021 China International Trade in Services Fair held on September 2, President Xi Jinping said in a video speech that China will establish a stock exchange in Beijing. The NEEQ Select, the highest level of the National Stock Exchange and Quotes, will be enhanced to cover the Beijing Stock Exchange. Qualified companies listed on NEEQ Innovation, the second-highest level of NEEQ, can apply to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange as long as they remain listed on NEEQ Innovation for 12 consecutive months, according to the draft listing rules released on September 5. The launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange, focused on innovative SMEs, will strengthen the positioning of the two existing exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, said Victoria Mio, director of Asian equities at Fidelity International. The three exchanges will complement each other to facilitate capital finance initiatives among businesses, especially SMEs, the latter of which are of great importance for the economic development of the country, she said. Xiao Yaqing, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said during the two sessions in March that more than 95% of registered companies in the country are SMEs, making a great contribution in terms of job creation and stimulating economic growth. As stable growth and jobs remain the focal points of government as it seeks to achieve common prosperity, support for SMEs will be crucial, Mio said. The Beijing Stock Exchange will help facilitate the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province, said He Xiaoyu, chief economist of Beijing-based Zhengxin Investment Group. It will partner with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in terms of regional equity markets and establish a better bridge between the northern and southern markets. A healthy cycle between finance, technology and industries will be formed to advance China’s high-quality economic development, he said. With the STAR Market on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and ChiNext in Shenzhen, the Beijing Stock Exchange will better serve the real economy by fulfilling their respective responsibilities, said Dong Zhongyun, chief economist of AVIC Securities. The STAR market will primarily serve technology innovation companies that aim to serve the country’s key strategies and achieve key technological breakthroughs. By focusing on hard technologies, these companies should be highly recognized by the market, Dong said. Companies listed on ChiNext will focus on integrating traditional industries with new technologies, industries and business models. Based on the NEEQ Select, the Beijing Stock Exchange will mainly serve innovative SMEs. The three councils will each have their own specialties and complement each other to ensure the structural balance of the Chinese capital market, Dong added. Compared with companies listed on the STAR market, especially those specializing in information technology, consumer discretionary and healthcare, companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange are at an earlier stage of development, said Jiang Qijia, senior analyst at Shanghai-based financial services provider Noah Holdings Ltd. . Companies can be interpreted as having more room for development, but they also face more uncertainties. In that sense, investing in companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange can look a lot like venture capital efforts. “The Beijing Stock Exchange will help create a multilevel capital market. A full chain consisting of the Beijing Stock Exchange, STAR Market and ChiNext, as well as the main A-share board, will be established. Coherence will also be achieved in terms of facilitating trade and financing, ”Jiang said.

