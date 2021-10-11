Politics
Kerala HC seeks center, state response to advocacy against PM Modi’s photo on vaccine certificates
New Delhi: The High Court of Kerala has called for responses from the governments of the Union and Kerala on a petition challenging the inclusion of the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates.
A bench of Judge PB Suresh Kumar admitted a petition filed by a right to information activist who was concerned about converting the national campaign against COVID-19 into a media campaign for Modi, reported Bar and Bench.
The petitioner asked the Union government to issue vaccination certificates without the photographs of the Prime Minister, but received no response and therefore asked the court to argue that his photograph on the vaccination certificate was a violation human rights.
Bar and Bench listed the following concerns that the petition sought to highlight.
1. The petition says the photograph has no additional purpose or public interest, as the person receiving the certificate has already been vaccinated and therefore does not need additional motivation.
“An additional message in a certificate is nothing more than preaching to converts,” the petition said.
In the recent monsoon session of parliament, the Union government defended the move, saying the prime minister’s image, as well as his words, help raise awareness of appropriate behavior for COVID-19.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written response to Rajya Sabha that the formats of COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by CoWIN are standardized and comply with the evolving WHO guidelines on health certificates. verifiable vaccination.
AsThreadanalyzed, India is perhaps the only country to date whose leader uses vaccination certificates to promote his own politics and personality cult. But the Modi government has none of these.
Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that tracking behaviors appropriate to Covid has become one of the most critical measures to prevent the spread of the disease, Pawar said.
2. The petitioner stressed that, because he was vaccinated in a private hospital, by paying for them, he has the right to obtain a certificate without the photo of the Prime Minister.
Injections in public hospitals are free.
3. The petitioner also stated that he did not expressly consent to his personal data appearing on the certificate. The presence of such details, including a person’s medical records, is a matter of concern, especially now that the government has launched plans for a health identifier that seeks to collect this data and for which the CoWIN records on the Aadhaar base are already and illegally being considered consensual recordings.
4. The petition also notes that the photograph attempts to portray India’s vaccination campaign as a “one-man show, propaganda aimed at projecting an individual at public expense, as evidenced by the Prime Minister’s face on banners, posters, government websites, the COWIN and Aarogya Setu platforms, and now in vaccination certificates.
“This strident message affects his judgment of autonomy and well-being and he should be able to say NO at some point,” the plea said.
5. The petition also notes that the recipient of the certificate is held as a captive public and has no choice in the matter. The petitioner emphasizes that the right to freedom of expression protected by article 19 of the Constitution offers protection against compulsory and forced wiretapping.
6. It is important to note that the petitioner also points out that Modi is also the leader of a political party, and that a government message centered on a leader like the Prime Minister is likely to affect a person’s independent choice in matters. to vote.
Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission asked for the response from ministries of health on the factual position regarding the use of the Modis photo on vaccination certificates, days after the Trinamool Congress had registered a complaint claiming that it violated the model code of conduct.
He later ordered that vaccination certificates issued in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Union Territory of Pondicherry do not bear Modi’s photo.
Bar and Bench notes that according to guidelines established by the Supreme Court for campaigns using public funds in Common cause c. Union of India, no individual can be credited for launching an initiative or being celebrated for the achievements of a certain state policy over government spending.
