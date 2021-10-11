Is another cultural revolution underway in China?

Xi Jinping. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Chinese President Xi Jinping is attacking several sectors of Chinese society, including technology and entertainment. This has raised concerns among some Beijing observers that a new version of Chairman Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution is underway. Here’s all you need to know.

What is the Cultural Revolution?

It was a brutal 10-year period between 1966 and 1976 (with most of the violence occurring in the first five years) that resulted in hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of civilian and military deaths in China. The era began when Chairman Mao Zedong, whose preeminent position in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had weakened, launched his plan to “purge any potential opposition to his leadership” before mobilizing the masses across the country to further strengthen his grip on power. He legitimized a student protest movement called the Red Guard, which evolved into a revolutionary paramilitary group and embarked on a “class cleansing” campaign, first in urban areas and finally in the countryside. . Their targets were loosely defined “right-wing” and “reactionary” threats, including the Red Guard members’ own education system, and the movement ultimately led to “the indiscriminate destruction of all things and people seen as non-existent. left “. Everything that had to do with religion and the West was considered a fair game, so in addition to human atrocities, artifacts, historical documents, and foreign embassies were destroyed.

Why do people see similarities between yesterday and today?

Although they have never particularly tolerated dissent or other forms of behavior that appear to be out of step with the regime, the CCP’s latest efforts have recently become more severe and broader. Many people in the entertainment industry have faced backlash from Beijing. Some have been cited for specific offenses, including actress Zheng Shuang, who has been charged with tax evasion. Other cases are more mysterious. For example, Zhao Wei, a famous billionaire actress, has been inexplicably wiped from the internet. The party also capped the amount of time children can spend playing video games per week, and sought to stifle celebrity fan culture.

Does the crackdown go beyond the entertainment world?

Yes, in fact, it’s probably more accurate to say that the attacks on the entertainment industry stem from Xi’s broader plan to curb capitalism and put the party in a much more active role in the Chinese economy. While Xi does not attempt to eradicate market forces entirely, he does aim to make life much more difficult for wealthy entrepreneurs and large corporations, perhaps exemplified by a host of regulations against the tech industry and the possibility that Beijing allows cash-strapped people collapse of the big real estate developer Evergrande. Xi described this move in ideological terms with the aim of restoring Mao’s socialist vision after years of moving towards Western-style capitalism.

Did the effort reach the class?

Recently the government introduced a new ideology in the national curriculum. It is called “Xi Jinping Thought” and aims to help adolescents “establish Marxist beliefs” through the president’s specific views. The Chinese Ministry of Education said it wanted to “cultivate the builders and successors of socialism with a comprehensive moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic basis.” “Xi Jinping Thought” is not quite a new phenomenon, it was enshrined in the constitution in 2018 and has already been introduced in some universities and youth political circles, but it will now become much more widespread. The courses, which will be integrated from primary school through university, include national security education, as well as work education to develop the “hard work spirit” of the younger generation.

So, is a second cultural revolution underway?

Analysts cannot get along. Some are sounding the alarm, while others are reluctant to jump to conclusions. There is little doubt that Xi is seeking to reshape China’s business and cultural practices, but there are stark differences between the current situation and the past. Xi launches a top-down effort at a time when he faces no internal threats to keep his power stable. This was not the case with Mao, who, despite his authoritarian heritage, did not actually have as firm a grip on executive power in the run-up to the Cultural Revolution as Xi does now. Today, it is the government that goes on the offensive and Xi does not need to rally paramilitary students to strengthen his position. It’s also important to note that while Xi echoes some of Mao’s rhetoric, he is not a fan of the Cultural Revolution. His father, a veteran of the Communist revolution, was persecuted during this time, and Xi has publicly criticized the times of the past for bringing the Chinese economy “to the brink of collapse.”

What is it really about then?

This is probably all part of Xi’s efforts to stay in power for the long term and maintain his relevance to himself and the CCP. “Xi’s motivation and Mao’s are different,” Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese politics and King’s College London, written for The conversation. Mao intended to transform a “dying” country “enslaved by tradition” into his version of a modern society. For Xi, the goal is simpler: to make sure the party does not lose the battle to draw attention to other aspects of society. So, in other words, Xi is not trying to erase 21st century China. Instead, it seeks to limit distractions from video games, celebrity culture, and more. and to ensure that the party maintains a high place in people’s minds. This allows him to choose his places as he taps into some resentment towards the wealth in the country without actually stirring up widespread popular rebellion, Ming Xia, professor of political science at New York City University, Recount The Financial Times. “He was never a revolutionary like Mao,” Ming said.

