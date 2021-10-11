Boris Johnson calls on PM Modi and hails UK recognition of Indian vaccine certification

Following a diplomatic showdown over UK international travel guidelines, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss high-profile issues.

During the conversation, the two leaders agreed that the UK’s recognition of India’s vaccine certification was a welcome development for this purpose.

Prime Minister Modi and Boris Johnson also discussed the India-UK 2030 Agenda, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the upcoming COP-26 in Glasgow and shared assessments on regional issues , especially Afghanistan.

It was a pleasure to speak to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK 2030 Agenda, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the upcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues, including the Afghanistan. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

India and the UK have been locked in a diplomatic row after the latter announced changes to its travel and quarantine rules in the last week of September. The UK’s new international travel standards essentially considered fully vaccinated Indians to be unvaccinated and required them to self-quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the country.

India has been excluded from the 18 countries on an approved vaccination list, forcing Indians to follow rules set for “unvaccinated” travelers.

Justifying the move, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis had said “Covishield is not a problem”, and that discussions were underway with the manufacturers of the CoWin application on vaccine certificates.

In response, India has imposed reciprocal measures against the UK’s discriminatory international travel standards, requiring British nationals arriving from the island nation to undergo a 10-day quarantine regardless of their vaccination status.

Following this, the UK announced that the vaccines fully Indian travelers will no longer have to self-quarantine on entering the country. The new rule takes effect today, October 11.