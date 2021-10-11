Taliban’s best bet to get rid of ISIS: PM Imran – Pakistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the world must engage with Afghanistan, stressing that “the Taliban is the best bet to get rid of the Islamic State”.

In an interview with Middle East Eye, Khan also said that all of the countries in the region he spoke to believe this is a great opportunity because Kabul is a trade corridor between all of our countries.

“What we would really like is if it’s not in the American camp or the Chinese camp anymore. I think that should be (pretty much) what this whole region needs – economic ties, economic connectivity, that’s what we’re looking for, ”he said.

On questions of possible sanctions against Kabul, Khan replied that this is a critical point for Afghanistan, adding that the world must engage with the country and if it pushes it back into the movement. Taliban, then there will be extremists. “And so it can easily be traced back to the Taliban in 2000, 20 years ago,” he said.

“So, therefore, a stable Afghanistan, which can then face the Islamic State, and believe me, the Taliban are the best bet to get rid of ISIS.”

He stressed that sanctioning them will cause a huge humanitarian crisis. He continued that the United States must pull itself together.

“They (the people in the United States) were imagining some kind of democracy, nation-building or liberated women, and all of a sudden they find out that the Taliban is back. Unless America takes it over. ahead, we fear there is chaos in Afghanistan and we are the country that will be most affected by this.

ISIS-Afghanistan context

The Taliban, who seized power in August and declared an Islamic emirate, seek international recognition and assistance to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and ease the economic crisis in Afghanistan.

However, as the group moves into ruling power, it faces threat from the Afghan section of Islamic State, which is responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

On October 8, a suicide bombing attack on worshipers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan town of Kunduz left at least 55 dead, the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country.

In August, during a chaotic evacuation of foreign nationals and at-risk Afghans, NATO countries issued a series of warnings of an imminent threat, telling people to stay away from the airport from Kabul.

Hours later, a suicide bomber detonated in a crowd gathered around one of the airport gates, killing dozens of civilians and 13 US soldiers.

Meanwhile, Khan said Pakistan is talking to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and trying to reconcile those elements that are ready to speak.

Now we are trying to talk to those who can be reconciled because it is in a position of strength. I always believed that all insurgencies ended up on the dialogue table, like the IRA [Irish Republican Army] for example, he said, referring to the Northern Irish peace agreement.

The prime minister further said that the Taliban government had told Pakistan that the TTP would not be allowed to launch attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghan territory.

China was the emerging power that would step into the void

When asked if the region “will now pivot to China as a de facto investor and security umbrella following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the PM replied that China was the emerging power that would take a step into the void.

The prime minister was also asked about relations between Pakistan and China. “The relationship between Pakistan and China is probably a relationship that has stood the test of time,” the prime minister replied.

He said China was by Pakistan’s side in all of its ups and downs.

So who was the country that came to help? We were going belly down. It was China that helped us. You always remember those who help you in difficult times. “

