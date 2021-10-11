PM Imran warns of consequences of adopting Western culture





At a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the formation of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen committee. Prime Minister stressed the need to improve Pakistan’s moral standards if it is to prosper while announcing the formation of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority aimed at presenting the true image of Islam to the world and disseminating lessons from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the people.

At the same conference, Prime Minister Imran spoke about the increasing rate of divorce, the influence of Bollywood and Hollywood on Pakistani youth and his plans to change the challenges Pakistani society is currently facing. Speaking about the high divorce rate around the world, the Prime Minister explained how children bear the brunt of a failed marriage, drawing examples from his own divorce. “As people here are heavily influenced by the West, they don’t understand the consequences. Of 14 marriages, only one ended in divorce in the 1970s in the UK. Today 70% marriages end in divorce, ”He shared.

The Prime Minister added: “Since I saw the effects of a broken marriage on the children after my own divorce. There is nothing worse. I believe with all my heart that there is nothing more painful for society than what the children of a divorced couple go through. both parents, not one. How can we be sure that the same Western culture that our compatriots have adapted is not the reason for the failure of the family system in Pakistan?

Prime Minister Imran also spoke about the increase in sex crimes against women and children. “I continued to follow said reports and some horrific reports from Kasur. I sent a DIG to Kasur and asked him to investigate the cause of the increase in sex crimes. When he presented the report to me , it was scary, ”he said. “I realized little by little that we have on the stock exchange to determine where [do these crimes stem from]. They come from Hollywood, then move to Bollywood and then the same culture is adopted by our people. “

He continued: “Films made in India have [changed] also. Has anyone mentioned the effect of these films? Until we tell our young people that these are two ways of leading a life, the choice is yours. But first we have to explain to them the two paths and the consequences of their choice. “

The Prime Minister continued: “Sex crimes are combated by society. There was a rape case that I was following personally. the victim decided not to press charges against the rapist, she was ashamed of it. What should the government do then? “

Prime Minister Imran then explained how cell phones have changed the lives of children. “The kids have material on their phones that wasn’t available before. It is a huge challenge that we face. Parents face a dilemma. What happens in our schools, drugs are readily available in schools. All of this cannot be fought with stricter laws, but society must fight them, ”he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2324256/pm-imran-warns-of-consequences-of-adopting-western-culture

