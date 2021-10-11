Trump would be richer if he had just invested his inheritance in the S & P500





Trump’s critics have long argued that if the former president simply took the money his father gave him, put it in the S&P 500, and saw the money appreciate over time, he would be much richer. But for years those critics were wrong. In fact, Trump has outperformed the market for much of his life, developing great buildings, getting lucky on a few other projects, and capitalizing on a knack for marketing.

But markets change, and so do fortunes, especially in times of upheaval. Since U.S. stocks collapsed at the start of the pandemic, they have had a breathtaking ride, in large part thanks to the growth of big tech companies. Trump’s fortunes also plunged at the start of the pandemic, but his real estate empire, concentrated in urban office buildings, hotels and storefronts, has not come back in force. The result is that the oft-repeated and long-false claim that Trump would have been richer if he had simply put his inheritance in the S&P 500 has finally turned into truth. By now, Trump would be around $ 400 million richer if he just put his father’s money in the index.

TRUMP AGAINST THE S&P 500 Forbes estimates the size of Donald Trump’s fortune twice a year, represented by the green bars. Before the pandemic, Trump was worth far more than he would have been if he had put his father’s funds into the S&P 500, a hypothetical amount symbolized by the black line crossing the bars. After the Covid strike, however, Trump’s business faltered as the market skyrocketed, meaning Trump would now be richer if he just invested everything in the S&P 500.

In order to fairly measure Trump against the S&P 500, you need to answer three questions: how much the former president received from his father, when he received that money, and what it’s worth now. Around 2016, several outlets attempted to make the comparison without knowing these answers, which led to some bad guesses that fueled years of inaccurate speculation. On October 2, 2018, The New York Times clarified the situation, approaching the first two questions with a single line buried in a 13,000-word narrative on the tax returns of Fred Trump, Donald’s father. Here is what can be said for sure, the article says. Had [Donald] Trump did nothing other than invest the money his father gave him in an index fund that tracks the Standard & Poor 500, it would be worth $ 1.96 billion today.

At the time, Forbes estimated Trump to be worth $ 3.1 billion. In other words, despite all speculation to the contrary, it had apparently outperformed the Market Index by around $ 1 billion, as of 2018. This accomplishment didn’t get as much coverage as previous suggestions that Trump had underperformed the market.

Trump continued to sit comfortably ahead of the S&P 500 until last year, when Covid turned the world upside down. The stock market fell and Trump personally lost around $ 1 billion in a matter of weeks. After the initial shock, the global market began to recover, but Trump’s fortunes were languishing. With its hotels, storefronts and hollowed out office buildings, the S&P 500 has started to catch up with Trump. Finally, in early 2021, the market has definitely overtaken the tycoon.

In September, when Forbes locked in his estimates for his annual list of the richest people in the Americas, Trump’s net worth stood at around $ 2.5 billion, which, for the first time in 25 years, l ‘left below the Forbes 400 threshold. If Trump had instead lived a simple life and invested in the S&P 500 for decades, he would have been worth around $ 3 billion, enough to rank No.377. , he had decided to go his own way, giving him years as a high-stakes businessman, decades as a famous name and a term as President of the United States, but which ultimately cost him hundreds of millions.

The future does not look much brighter for Trump, whose representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Right now, the former president is expected to figure out how to pay off hundreds of millions of dollars in debt that falls due over the next three years. But he seems to devote a great deal of his time to politics. Meanwhile, the man who would usually help him with his financial troubles, Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive, is charged with 15 counts of financial crimes, including fraud, conspiracy and robbery. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty. Last month, rumors surfaced that more indictments could be forthcoming.

