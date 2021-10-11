Here is the action of President Jokowi in Papua which was not filmed





TRIBUN-BALI.COM – Papua President Billy Mambrasar’s special staff revealed that President Joko Widodo’s spontaneous actions during a working visit to Papua in early October 2021 were not recorded by camera. Billy, in a written statement received in Jakarta on Monday, October 11, 2021, recounted President Jokowi’s actions he witnessed while accompanying the President to Papua. “This is indeed not my first experience of accompanying President Joko Widodo on a working visit, because previously I was invited to make working visits to several other provinces and regencies in Indonesia,” explained Billy. Read also : Anik happy to have t-shirts when Jokowi observed mangroves in Bali, Anik: wants to see the president Read also : President Jokowi expects G20 summit to showcase Indonesia’s ability to deal with pandemic There was something special about this visit, however, he said, because in addition to being conducted in his native country, the president’s working visit to Papua was a working visit of the longest duration. “Therefore, I had the opportunity to witness several spontaneous moments of the president’s humanist actions with the Papuans, which were not filmed by journalists or the press. I am grateful to God, given the confidence to accompany him, so that I can see up close, ”said Billy. He spoke of three spontaneous actions by President Jokowi in Papua that struck his heart, most notably when the president got out of the car and walked to where the women were selling knitted Papuan bags or noken. Billy said there was a very emotional action for him when he saw the President repairing the layout of mum’s noken, which was hanging based on colors and patterns. “He did it quickly and yet meticulously, before he re-interacted with the seller’s moms, that and bought his sales noken,” Billy said. The second spontaneous action occurred in Sorong City, next to the corn farm. At that point, while visiting the farmers, the president stopped when a child with a Papuan accent shouted “Pace Jokowi, woiii !! Go dolo, go dolo !! ” Billy said it seemed disrespectful to those around the president, but Jokowi paused for a moment, smiled across the swamp grass and greeted the child.

