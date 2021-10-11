Homeless students sleep in Istanbul’s parks to protest rent crunch





By ?? Ilya U. Topper Istanbul, Oct 11 (EFE) .- As students prepare to return to university in Istanbul, a housing crisis has arisen with young people struggling to find rooms to rent in the bustling city. “I’ve been looking for an apartment for a month, it’s a full-time job: looking at ads on the Web every day, calling hundreds of real estate agents,” explains anthropology student Efe Cihan Cihangir. “Almost everyone tells you that they don’t have apartments to rent,” adds the 20-year-old. The problem is that there are only about 700,000 rooms in the wards for some 8 million students in Turkey. To make matters worse, the pandemic triggered runaway inflation that soared by 20%. Accommodation in downtown Istanbul has always been scarce, but this year the crisis sparked protests. The so-called homeless protesters demonstrated while sleeping on the streets, in parks and on benches surrounded by their academic books. Some students have pitched tents on college campuses and the Twitter account that organizes the movement has gathered more than 30,000 followers in a few days. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first reaction to the protest was to accuse young people of “exaggerating.” He went on to say that his government had built more student residences and increased monthly scholarships by $ 69.

