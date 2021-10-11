Sindh government bans passengers from riding Rabiul Awwal 12





– Geo News / File As part of security arrangements for Rabiul Awwal 12, Sindh imposed a ban on the disposal of passengers in all cities on October 19. agencies, etc.Moon for the month of Rabiul Awwal sighted in Pakistan on October 7th.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on driving passengers in the province as part of security arrangements for Rabiul Awwal 12.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, a ban on driving passengers was imposed in all cities on October 19.

Notification issued by the Government of Sindh

“Against the backdrop of numerous alerts of threat of disturbance of public order during various events of Rabi ul Awal, it is necessary to impose a ban under Article 144 Cr.PC on the conduct of passengers during one day on 12 Rabi ul Awal 1443 Hijri, ie October 19, 2021 “, the notification read.

The Home Office further added that the ban would not apply to women, children under 12, the elderly, law enforcement personnel / security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services and journalists subject to presentation of their press card / service card.

Rabiul Awwal’s holy month moon was sighted in Pakistan on October 7, with Eid Miladun Nabi (PSL) falling on October 19.

Imran Khan inaugurates official Rabi ul Awal celebrations

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday opened the official celebrations of the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special message for Pakistani youth and said countries where the rule of law reigns are doomed to progress.

Speaking at the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference in Islamabad, the prime minister said societies facing moral decline are unable to move forward.

The conference brought together government officials, members of civil society, journalists and members of minority communities. Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of Education and Professional Development Shafqat Mehmood were also present.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced the establishment of a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the country to ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

The prime minister had said he would be the chief boss of the authority, while the government has already started looking for a president to lead the authority, who will be a leading scholar.

Imran Khan had said that the authority would monitor the curriculum taught in schools and organize research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (pbuh). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The Prime Minister said that a series of cartoons would be produced to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said that Islam has its own cultural values ​​which must be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes.

