‘Squid Game’ director compares series villains to Donald Trump





“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk compared the villains of the series to Donald Trump. He told IndieWire that the VIPs who run the cruel games “kind of look” like the former president. He also said he felt “a lot of pressure” to make a second season after the success of the first. Loading Something is loading.

The director of the Korean Netflix hit “Squid Game” told IndieWire that former President Donald Trump “kind of looks” like one of the villains in the series.

“Squid Game” is a drama series about a group of people who risk their lives in a series of deadly children’s games in order to earn enough money to pay off their debt. Towards the end of the series, we find out that a group of wealthy elites called VIPs run cruel survival games and bet on competitors like racehorses.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of “Squid Game” previously told The Times of London that the series is a social commentary with VIPs representing “the power elite, the global CEOs.”

Speaking to IndieWire via a translator, Hwang compared these VIPs to Trump when describing how he made up the story for the popular Netflix series.

Competitors participate in children’s games that kill them if they lose. Netflix

“I designed the theories for the show in 2008. At the time, there was the Lehman Brothers crisis; the Korean economy was hit hard and I was also in economic trouble,” Hwang said.

“In the last 10 years, there have been a lot of problems: there has been the cryptocurrency boom, where people all over the world, especially young people in Korea, go all out and invest all their money. in cryptocurrencies. And there was the hike. IT giants like Facebook, Google, and Korea, there’s Naver, and they’re just restructuring our lives. It’s innovative, but these IT giants have also become very wealthy. “

He continued, “And then Donald Trump became the President of the United States and I think he looks a bit like one of the VIPs in the Squid Game. It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these problems happened, I thought it was time for this show to come out to the world. “

Despite the darkness of the series, the costumes and sets are very colorful and bright. Netflix

Whether due to social commentary or skin tension, the series was a huge success becoming the first Korean drama to top the US Netflix charts in its first week on the streaming platform. Variety also reported that Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said the series has a “very good” chance of being the most viewed series on the platform.

Hwang told IndieWire that the show’s success added to the pressure for him to create a second season.

“I think I have an obligation to explain it to the fans and I’m thinking about season 2, but at the time I was so tired after I finished season 1, I couldn’t really think about the season 2, “he said. . “But now that it’s become such a big hit, people would hate me if I didn’t do a season 2, so I feel a lot of pressure and I think I should do it. The big hit of season 1 is a big reward for me, but at the same time it put a lot of pressure on me. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/squid-game-director-compares-vips-villains-to-donald-trump-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos