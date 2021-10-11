Was Imran Khan threatened by rain? Pakistanis angry for skipping AQ Khan’s funeral





File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistanis are upset and angry because Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the funeral of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the nuclear physicist believed to be the father of the country’s atomic bomb who died in Islamabad on Sunday.

Despite heavy rains, thousands of people in Pakistan attended AQ Khan’s funeral prayers held at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. But Prime Minister Imran Khan only expressed his condolences for his disappearance via a tweet. AQ Khan had developed complications in his lungs after recovering from Covid-19. He was 85 years old.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr AQ Khan. He was loved by our nation because of his crucial contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state. This provided us with security against a much bigger aggressive nuclear neighbor. For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2021

While one user called Imran Khan without a character, another said he was likely threatened by rain. Someone shared a meme featuring Khan’s reaction.

Whole Nation: Khan sb, you should attend Dr AQ Khan’s funeral to honor him The Imran Khan: pic.twitter.com/AZzkEq4PXT

– (@imranitman) October 10, 2021

https://t.co/6xyjjHHyh6

– Saleem Safi (@SaleemKhanSafi) October 10, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ObCINt0xu0

– Reham Khan (@ RehamKhan1) October 10, 2021

Another user compared Imran Khan with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting how the latter attended the funeral of Indian nuclear scientist Dr APJAbdul Kalam.

Indian Prime Minister Modi attended the funeral of their nuclear scientist Abdul Kalam. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the funeral of our nuclear scientist, Dr AQ Khan.

#DrAbdulQadeerKhan pic.twitter.com/hkv1ZI0Wiv

– Sher Khan (@SherrrKhann) October 10, 2021

Imran Khan’s attitude was further analyzed by comparing his decision not to attend the funeral with that of leaders like Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who traveled to Islamabad while Imran Khan was seated a few kilometers from the venue, but did not attend the funeral.

CM Sindh @MuradAliShahPPP traveled to Islamabad to attend Namaz e Janaza and the funeral of national hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Selected Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI was seated a few miles from the venue, but did not attend the funeral. pic.twitter.com/mlCp44KV54

– Youth of the Latifabad people (@PYOlatifabad) October 10, 2021

If Dr AQ Khan was to be buried in the H-8 cemetery, why did Imran Khan tweet about the fulfillment of his wish to be buried in the Faisal Mosque. IK although being a few kilometers away, did not attend his funeral. As the ministers on Musharraf’s side against AQ show sympathy today!

– Faizan Khan (@ Faizankhaan91) October 10, 2021

While many others shamed him for this inhuman and disrespectful act, some demanded an explanation for his inability to attend prayers.

I have never seen such disgusting and inhuman behavior from a government that it did not have time to attend the funeral of MOHSIN E PAKISTAN, DR ABDUL QADEER KHAN Shame on you both @ImranKhanPTI and @ ArifAlvi for this act of attention and disrespectful attitude. # DrAbdulQadirKhan

– LE FÉAL PERFIDE (@ali_naineey) October 10, 2021

Political differences aside, thank you CM @MuradAliShahPPP. I think you are the only Chief Minister who attended the funeral of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. What a shame for Prime Minister Imran Khan and the other chief ministers.

– Ali (@AliHitonian) October 10, 2021

Imran Khan must explain his absence at the funeral of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan of Mohsin e Pakistan. He was the pride of Pakistan and his service to the country is second to none. Such personalities are heroes of Pakistan and if we ignore them history will ignore us

– Fazal ur Rehman (@ Fazalur78189200) October 10, 2021

There has been no communication from the Prime Minister’s Office as to why Imran Khan skipped the funeral. AQ Khan, who helped Pakistan become the seventh country in the world to acquire nuclear weapons, has led a controversial life. He was accused of selling nuclear technology to Iran, Libya and North Korea, and was placed under house arrest in 2004 by then-president General Pervez Musharraf. He was released by the Supreme Court in 2009.

