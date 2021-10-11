Donald Trump to Announce 2024 Challenge to Biden “Imminently” as Kamala Prepared to Intervene | World | New





The former senior White House official called Joe Biden an “albatross around the necks of Democrats” as he predicted former President Donald Trump would declare his candidacy for 2024 within the next two months. President Trump gave another rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this week, a move political commentators across the United States have suggested was part of his broader strategy for a third attempt at the White House.

Mr Gorka told GB News: “I have no doubts that he will declare his candidacy for the White House imminently.

“And if he continues to fill the stadiums as he does now, I think, very, very quickly, Joe Biden is going to be seen as a handicap, an albatross around the necks of the Democrats that they have to get rid of.”

He added: “And Kamala will be the designated successor, so yes, give him a few months.”

Donald Trump teased another run at a large rally on Saturday night in Iowa state.

GB News host Mark Dolan then asked Sebastian Gorka, “But what do you think the timeline might be for this?

“I mean, do you see Kamala Harris entering the White House in the year?” “

The former DoD chairman replied, “Yes, I think, in the calendar year and I think it depends on the border effect if there is another terrorist attack than us. know.

“ISIS, Al Qaeda are returning to Afghanistan.

“We have an open southern border. “

He continued, “Are they going to reconstitute themselves in the United States if there is a terrorist attack? Absoutely.

“And of course there’s the exogenous aspect, I mean, Donald Trump, my old boss, President Trump just had an amazing rally last night.

“I saw him in Trump Tower not that long ago.”

While House press secretary Jen Psaki at least partially believed in blaming Biden’s plummeting approval ratings on the pandemic and the 20% of Americans unvaccinated.

When asked by a White House reporter if Joe Biden “does unpopular things that just need to be done,” Psaki responded by saying that Covid is still ongoing.

MS Psaki replied, “Well listen, I would say this is a really tough time in our country.

“We are still fighting COVID and a lot of people thought we would have passed it, including us.

“Due to the rise of the Delta variant, the fact that even though it was a vaccine approved under Republican administration, although we now have full FDA approval and although it is widely available across the country, we still have a quarter of the country – less than that, 20 percent of the country – who have decided not to get the vaccine.

