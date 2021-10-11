Reviews | Chinese Xi Jinping repeating Mao’s mistake ?, Opinions & Blogs News

China is in a mode of repression. From technology to education to real estate, even gambling has not escaped the grasp of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). While the clearest and clearest picture of why the state has resorted to such measures has not yet been fully disclosed, media reports are replete with claims from experts around the world who say it is an attempt by the Chinese state to curb ‘out of control’ and assert its primacy in China’s internal affairs.

Billions of dollars have been wiped out from the wealth of Chinese business tycoons like Jack Ma and their companies. The crackdown in many sectors has caused investors, both inside and outside China, to worry about their money being stuck in the Chinese financial system. The government, so far, does not seem in the mood to stop.

But when you play too much with the economy, the game comes back to bite you as we saw in the days of Mao.

In this particular example, Mao did not play with the economy as much as he apparently satisfied his urge to show the country that he is the man who can successfully implement sweeping reforms.

The hasty and unscientific decision

Mao Zedong in his Great Leap Forward in the 1950s, announced major and radical campaigns to modernize China and improve Chinese life. Sparrows were considered to be an obstacle to development because they ate food grains.

In 1958, Mao called on the Chinese to undertake a massive campaign to eliminate the bird which he said was preventing China from realizing its full potential.

Many people have been mobilized for this. They destroyed sparrows’ nests, slaughtered birds from the sky, set traps, even beat drums to keep sparrows from landing so that they died of exhaustion. The scale of this operation was enormous.

The exact figures are not known but even if we consider that one person killed a sparrow, that would make over 600 million birds killed!

The effects of such a hasty and unscientific decision were immediately felt the following year.

Sparrows weren’t content to just eat grain. They also ate insects which destroyed crops. As the sparrows effectively disappeared from Chinese skies, this caused a massive increase in the number of insects like locusts that have devastated Chinese agriculture. With its natural predator gone, the insects were free to destroy crops at will.

The result was the deaths of millions of Chinese due to a food shortage or other domino effects that resulted in the death of sparrows. Chinese official estimates say 15 million people have died. But some researchers say the number was between 45 and 78 million.

Current repression similar to that of Mao?

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown may have come at a time when China is not a primitive nation but capable of challenging the reigning superpower, but the effects of the sweeping decisions are more than apparent.

Take the Evergrande crisis for example.

China’s leading real estate group is on the brink of collapse. She has over $ 300 billion in debt, well over the company’s actual value. Evergrande has not paid interest to bondholders at least twice recently. This sent a big fright among investors around the world.

Recent warnings from the Chinese real estate sector followed the country’s crackdown on excessive borrowing by real estate companies. While the intention may be to discipline the industry, the collapse of a large corporation can have a disastrous effect on the Chinese economy and spill over into the global economy. The crackdown is already causing loan losses in banks and difficulties in credit markets. They are suspicious of Evergrande’s fate.

The real estate sector represents a quarter of the Chinese economy. A major boom in this sector can shake the economy which invests heavily in the US economy. It is all too well known that when the US economy sneezes, world markets collapse with a high fever.

The Chinese way of making decisions may require an iron fist and radical decisions. But whether China will make the same mistake twice is something that is actively observed.