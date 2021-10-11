“Where are the red eyes, 56 inches?” Congress targets Modi over failed Ladakh talks





The Indian military announced on Monday that the 13th round of talks between India and China to resolve the impasse in Ladakh had failed. In a statement, the Indian military said the Chinese side “does not agree” and cannot provide “forward-looking” proposals either. With the stalemate dragging on for almost 18 months now, critics of Narendra Modi’s government policy were quick to respond to the news. Congress uploaded a video of spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions. Surjewala said: “The question is simple: where are the red eyes and the 56 inches? [chest]? When will you speak to China face to face, Modiji? When will China be driven back from the Depsang Plain and Gogra Hot Springs? Prime Minister, don’t hide, the nation demands an answer. “ The reference to displaying a red eye and 56 inch chest was a mockery of Modi’s claims during the campaign for the 2014 parliamentary elections that he would adopt a tough policy against China regarding border transgressions. . BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has consistently criticized the Modi government for handling the standoff with China, appeared to blame the prime minister himself. Swamy tweeted: “Whose fault is this? Those who have taken our land and we are asking them to return it or those who have publicly declared that no one has come or gone, so there is nothing to negotiate? Retired Indian Army officer and strategic affairs expert Pravin Sawhney has warned that talks are expected to fail. Since the standoff began, Sawhney had argued that India had misinterpreted China’s intentions and military capabilities. He tweeted: “It was planned. China is in no rush to disengage – and it cannot be forced. India is sitting on a time bomb. I think India has put it in place. a deterrent against the PLA and Pak soldiers. Good luck! “ On October 8, Sawhney warned that China could capture Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh simultaneously. He tweeted: “If and when war does occur, China will simultaneously take Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. If that sounds crazy, it should be, because the two sides will be fighting different wars. The Indian army will wage a war of attrition. The PLA will wage a war of cognition. ! “

