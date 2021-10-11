Donald Trump sends birthday video demanding ‘Justice’ for Ashli ​​Babbitt after sixth death





Former President Donald Trump hailed the woman who was shot dead in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill as a “truly amazing person” in a video message released at a commemorative event to mark the occasion. which would have been 36 years birthday.

Trump posted a message of support for Ashli ​​Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, while calling on the Justice Department to reopen an investigation into his shooting by Capitol Officer Michael Byrd.

The clip of Trump addressing the small crowd at Sunday’s “Texas Loves Ashli ​​Babbitt” event was posted to Twitter by Ford Fischer of News2Share, who broadcast the entire ceremony live.

Former President Trump spoke at Ashli ​​Babbitt’s birthday commemoration via a pre-recorded video: “His memory will live in our hearts forever.”

“There was no reason Ashli ​​lost his life that day. We must all seek justice for Ashli ​​and her family,” Trump said. pic.twitter.com/goue5MWLNt

– Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 11, 2021

“To Ashli’s family and friends, know that her memory will be etched in our hearts forever,” Trump said.

“Ashli ​​served our country in the United States Air Force for 14 years, where she was a security forces aviator and eventually rose to the rank of senior aviator. She defended our nation at the foreigners, including Iraq to fight in the war on terror. “

“On that horrible day of January 6, Ashli ​​arrived at the United States Capitol, she was shot and tragically killed. Today would have been her birthday, happy birthday Ashli.

“There is no reason Ashli ​​lost his life that day. We must all seek justice for Ashli ​​and her family,” Trump added.

“So on this solemn occasion as we celebrate his life, we renew our calls for a fair and non-partisan investigation into the death of Ashli ​​Babbitt.

“I offer my unwavering support to Ashli’s family and all members of the Department of Justice to reopen their investigation into her death on January 6. All Americans deserve a fair process, and you deserve justice.”

In April, the DoJ confirmed it would not pursue criminal charges against Byrd for the Babbitt shooting as rioters attempted to smash a glass door separating a hallway from the lobby and the President’s bedroom.

“The investigation did not reveal any evidence to establish that at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe it was necessary to do so. to defend themselves or to defend members of Congress and others evacuating the chamber from the House, ”the DOJ said in a statement.

Capitol Police also cleared the officer of the shooting, saying he acted legally and in accordance with his department’s policy during the incident.

In an interview with NBC, Byrd said he “tried to wait as long as possible” before she shot Babbitt.

“I hoped and prayed that no one had tried to enter through these doors. But their failure forced me to take appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress, myself and my friends. fellow officers, ”he added.

Former President Donald Trump addresses his supporters during a rally at the Iowa Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump called on the DoJ to reopen its investigation into the Ashli ​​Babbitt shooting in a video message released at a memorial event. Scott Olson / Getty Images



