Greece to send 250 more officers to Turkish border





Greece will send 250 more border guards to its border with Turkey, from where thousands of migrants tried to enter the EU last year. They will be sent to Evros, a 200-kilometer border that is also a hotspot for illegal crossings. Everyone knows that Greece is a country which defends peace and stability in a geostrategically difficult region. At the same time, however, Greece is determined to defend its borders, against any intrusion, against any threat. We are on the alert, we are further strengthening our forces in the region, said Minister of Citizen Protection Takis Theodorikakos. He praised a new defense pact with France, saying it would make Greece as a whole much stronger. Tens of thousands of asylum seekers attempted to enter Greece in February last year after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would no longer be held in Turkish territory as part of a 2016 agreement with the European Union in exchange for aid to refugees. In response, Greece has strengthened its border force by building a 40 km fence and investing in new surveillance. It was also announced in August that a tethered balloon known as an aerostat, equipped with a long-range thermal camera, was to be used at Alexandroupolis airport to help with border control. Greece has repeatedly denied reports that migrants have faced violence and returned across the land border with Turkey. Last week, Home Affairs and Migration Ministers from 12 mostly eastern EU states, including Greece, told the European Commission that efforts to tackle illegal immigration must be stepped up . To ensure the integrity and normal functioning of the Schengen area, all our external borders must be protected with a maximum level of security, they said. Refugees and migrants walk on a dirty road towards the Turkish-Greek border and try to enter Europe, in Edirne, Turkey. EPA Under center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who came to power in 2019, Greece has sought to limit the number of people arriving at its borders. He said he made no apologies for defending our borders and that better cooperation with Turkey would prevent human trafficking. I see no conflict between vigilantly defending our borders and, yes, intercepting boats at sea, while behaving in a completely humanitarian manner and taking care of those people whose lives are in danger, he said. Update: October 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m.

