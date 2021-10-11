Indonesia prepares to take over G-20 presidency in December, host of 2022 Bali summit, Southeast Asia News and Top Stories





Indonesia is determined to prove to the world its “ability to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control” as it prepares to assume, for the first time, the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20) from December and to host the G-20 summit next year. Italy will officially hand over the one-year presidency to Southeast Asia’s largest economy at the G-20 summit in Rome in late October. The Indonesian presidency will run from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022. Last Friday (October 8), President Joko Widodo visited the popular resort island of Bali, where the 17th G-20 summit will be held next year, and expressed satisfaction with the preparations. Bali has a reputation and experience in organizing international events and “as a host we want to serve our guests well,” Mr. Widodo said. “We must seize the opportunity to show our country’s ability to control the Covid-19 pandemic, both health and economically. We also want to show the progress we have made … and our leadership.” A cumulative series of meetings during the year is expected to bring together thousands of delegates from all member countries and various international institutions, a foreign ministry statement said. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said last month that promoting inclusiveness will be on the agenda for the meeting, which will be themed “Together, we stay stronger”. Indonesia, she said, “will pay attention not only to the interests of G-20 members, but also to the interests of developing countries” in Asia, Africa and Latin America, including small island countries. of the Pacific and the Caribbean. Indonesia will also embrace the participation of diverse groups of women, youth, academics, business and parliament, she added. “This is indeed the DNA of Indonesia’s foreign policy,” the minister said. Indonesia’s economic growth has taken a hit because of the pandemic, with its gross domestic product (GDP) falling 2.1% in 2020, its first negative growth in more than 20 years. At the height of its pandemic in July, daily cases topped 50,000, spurred by mass travel during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri vacation and the spread of the virulent Delta variant. Social restrictions were imposed in mid-July and since early October daily infections have fallen below 2,200. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said in a briefing last month that the G-20 summit could potentially increase domestic consumption to 1.7 trillion rupees (S $ 162 million), add up to Rs 7,470 billion to GDP and create 33,000 jobs in various sectors. Indonesia hopes to introduce several structural reforms, such as the Omnibus Job Creation Law intended to simplify investment regulations, as well as the creation of a sovereign fund that will facilitate local and foreign investment to help finance investments. development programs. He said: “This will certainly boost the confidence of global investors to accelerate our economic recovery and encourage mutually beneficial global partnerships.”

