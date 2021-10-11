PM Modi will virtually join G20 summit on Afghanistan | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually join the extraordinary summit of G20 leaders on Afghanistan on October 12, which will discuss a response to the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country and the fight against terrorism. The summit was convened by Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the grouping of 20 of the world’s major economies. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed Afghanistan with world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of efforts to hold the special meeting to forge strategies to deal with the crisis . The meeting’s agenda will include a discussion on responding to Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihoods, security and counterterrorism, as well as mobility, migration and human rights, the foreign ministry said. Earlier, Modi participated in a virtual format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSC) Outreach Summit on Afghanistan on September 17, when he warned the international community against any rush on the issue of recognizing the configuration of the Taliban in Kabul. because the change of power in Afghanistan was not inclusive and took place without negotiations. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attended a meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month. Read also | Leave immediately: US and UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels The G20 is an important platform for building international consensus and facilitating a coordinated approach between multilateral organizations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis by Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry said. We need to see if there are any common goals among the G20 countries … we have reached a point where we just have to worry about saving lives, Draghi said at a press conference on last month. The G20 meeting on Afghanistan will be held a few weeks before the groupings summit in Rome on October 30 and 31. Draghi said Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the UN will participate in the next meeting.

