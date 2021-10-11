China’s claim on Taiwan set to persist (defense analyst)

China’s military assertion on Taiwan is likely to continue over the next 12 months as tensions between the two sides escalate, a defense analyst said on Monday. “I think a lot of it comes down to the fact that China wants to get the attention of the United States,” Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at think tank Rand Corporation, told “Squawk Box Asia” of CNBC. “I mean Beijing has been really, really frustrated with the deepening of US-Taiwan relations on all fronts, especially in the security area,” Grossman said. China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and is pressuring the democratic island to accept Beijing’s rule. To be clear, the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing has never controlled Taiwan. But China claims the island is a runaway province that must be reunited with the mainland, using force if necessary.

Xi vowed “peaceful reunification”

Beijing still did not trust Tsai Ing-wen, even though she was a really pragmatic president, they called her a supporter of secret independence, a separatist. Derek grossman Senior Defense Analyst, Rand Corporation

“We will continue to strengthen our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves to ensure that no one can force Taiwan to follow the path that China has laid out for us,” Tsai said. “This is because the path traced by China offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million inhabitants,” she added. China before proposed to Taiwan a model of governance “one country, two systems” like the one in Hong Kong. But the proposal is “extremely unpopular” in Taiwan, said Grossman of Rand Corporation. Hours after Xi’s speech, the Chinese government’s Taiwan Affairs Bureau said in a Mandarin statement which CNBC translated by saying that Tsai “advocated Taiwan independence, incited confrontation, cut history and distorted the facts.”

U.S. relations with Taiwan

Earlier this month, China sent a record number of military jets to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, raising attacks fears of a military accident. The United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. But through the law on relations with Taiwan, Washington pledged to provide the island with weapons for its defense and to maintain peace and stability in the western Pacific.

Eyes on Taiwan’s next president

Taiwan’s next presidential election in 2024 will be an important event that could shape the trajectory of Sino-Taiwanese tensions, Grossman said. Tsai is in his second and final four-year presidential term. Grossman said China was “very worried” that current Taiwanese Vice President William Lai Ching-te would become the presidential candidate for the ruling Progressive Democratic Party. “They think he really wants independence,” he explained.