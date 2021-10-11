Politics
China’s claim on Taiwan set to persist (defense analyst)
China’s military assertion on Taiwan is likely to continue over the next 12 months as tensions between the two sides escalate, a defense analyst said on Monday.
“I think a lot of it comes down to the fact that China wants to get the attention of the United States,” Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at think tank Rand Corporation, told “Squawk Box Asia” of CNBC.
“I mean Beijing has been really, really frustrated with the deepening of US-Taiwan relations on all fronts, especially in the security area,” Grossman said.
China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and is pressuring the democratic island to accept Beijing’s rule.
To be clear, the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing has never controlled Taiwan. But China claims the island is a runaway province that must be reunited with the mainland, using force if necessary.
Xi vowed “peaceful reunification”
Beijing still did not trust Tsai Ing-wen, even though she was a really pragmatic president, they called her a supporter of secret independence, a separatist.
Derek grossman
Senior Defense Analyst, Rand Corporation
“We will continue to strengthen our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves to ensure that no one can force Taiwan to follow the path that China has laid out for us,” Tsai said.
“This is because the path traced by China offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million inhabitants,” she added.
China before proposed to Taiwan a model of governance “one country, two systems” like the one in Hong Kong. But the proposal is “extremely unpopular” in Taiwan, said Grossman of Rand Corporation.
Hours after Xi’s speech, the Chinese government’s Taiwan Affairs Bureau said in a Mandarin statement which CNBC translated by saying that Tsai “advocated Taiwan independence, incited confrontation, cut history and distorted the facts.”
U.S. relations with Taiwan
Earlier this month, China sent a record number of military jets to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, raising attacks fears of a military accident.
The United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. But through the law on relations with Taiwan, Washington pledged to provide the island with weapons for its defense and to maintain peace and stability in the western Pacific.
Eyes on Taiwan’s next president
Taiwan’s next presidential election in 2024 will be an important event that could shape the trajectory of Sino-Taiwanese tensions, Grossman said.
Tsai is in his second and final four-year presidential term.
Grossman said China was “very worried” that current Taiwanese Vice President William Lai Ching-te would become the presidential candidate for the ruling Progressive Democratic Party.
“They think he really wants independence,” he explained.
The defense analyst added that Xi seemed to temper his language by promising “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan. By comparison, Xi said at the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary in July that China “must take resolute action to completely defeat any attempt” to Taiwan independence.
“I think Xi Jinping wants to be a little trickier because the last thing you want to do is convince the Taiwanese people to elect William Lai in 2024,” Grossman said.
“Beijing still did not trust Tsai Ing-wen even though she was a really pragmatic president, they called her a supporter of secret independence, a separatist,” he said. “But here you have William Lai, someone who has openly called for Taiwan independence, and so I think there’s a bit of tricky maneuver going on.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/11/chinas-assertiveness-over-taiwan-likely-to-persist-defense-analyst.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]