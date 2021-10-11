Politics
Venezuela and Turkey are making efforts to expand cooperation and solidarity ‘
Venezuela and Turkey are working to strengthen their relations in order to expand cooperation and solidarity, the Venezuelan foreign minister said on Monday.
There is an effort to strengthen relations between our countries, to increase cooperation and solidarity because (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro are the two leaders in charge and always give priority to people’s interests, Felix Plasencia told Anadolu. Agency.
“We have a relationship with Turkey based on the defense of international law, respect for the principles of the international community and efforts to protect the United Nations system formed with the participation of independent states after World War II,” he said. added Plasencia.
Stressing that the United Nations system demonstrates multilateralism, he said his commitment to improve bilateral relations is currently being honored.
He stressed that the sincere dialogue between the presidents of the two countries plays an important role in the development of these relations.
This is also based on a historical process. Turkey and Venezuela have enjoyed relations for more than 70 years. But the collaboration that started with (the former president) Hugo Chavez and now the government of Nicolas Maduro goes further in investment and trade, he noted.
During his first foreign visit to Turkey to establish bilateral contacts, Plasencia said that apart from his Turkish counterpart, he met with ministers of trade as well as agriculture and forestry. Since he became Minister of Foreign Affairs, he gave his first interview to the Anadolu agency among other national and international news agencies.
– Sanctions negatively affect Venezuelans
Regarding the economy of his country, he said that it is real that the Venezuelan people are definitely affected by the unilateral and coercive sanctions imposed in violation of international law and the decisions of certain American institutions.
He said the purpose of these sanctions was to uproot the Bolivarian revolution and that the sanctions violated the principles of the international community. He added that the unilateral sanctions imposed on Venezuela should end.
Emphasizing that they have difficulty obtaining drugs and even COVID-19 vaccines because of the sanctions, he said: Despite the efforts to destabilize our country, the sanctions and the obstacles of this interventionist empire, the Maduro government has succeeded to achieve vaccines which guarantee the health of the people, but the obstacles have caused much suffering to our people.
He stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of health among countries, including Turkey, China and Russia, as well as some countries in the region.
Stressing that the sanctions affect the country not only in the field of health but also in the field of trade, he said: We have difficulties in exporting our products to foreign markets because the pressure of the United States on our exports makes much trouble. President Maduro has repeatedly called for these challenges to be addressed, but those with local interests are influencing attempts to establish good relations between Caracas and Washington.
Regarding the recognition by some opposition countries as a representative body, he said that this situation negatively affects the Venezuelan people. He said some Venezuelan assets of billions of dollars abroad have been frozen.
He also said that there were problems such as the seizure of Venezuelan gold, the cessation of activities of companies run by Venezuelans and the search for foreign intervention in the country’s economy by the leaders of the. opposition.
